India committed to furthering sustainable development, says PM Modi

Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about environmental issues

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 10:39 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on the occasion of Earth Day on Saturday that India is committed to furthering sustainable development, in line with its culture of living in harmony with nature.

"On Earth Day, I laud all those working to make our planet better. India is committed to furthering sustainable development in line with our culture of living in harmony with nature," Modi said in a tweet.

Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about environmental issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Earth Day Sustainable Development

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

