JUST IN
PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session
Up to 300% spike in YouTube videos with malware to steal key users' data
Oscars 2023 full winner list: Naatu Naatu bags Best Original song award
Oscars 2023: The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film award
Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' loses out to 'Navalny'
Members have freedom to express views in House: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Western Railway chugs into 100-million tonnes freight club in FY23
'RRR' to 'All That Breathes': A list of Indian nominations at Oscars 2023
IAF dispenses over 25,000 ltrs of water to contain Goa forest fire
Over 95% people have access to potable water in rural areas: Govt report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Up to 300% spike in YouTube videos with malware to steal key users' data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session

Earlier on Monday, a meeting of Congress MPs under the chairmanship of party president Mallikarjun Kharge took place at the party's Parliamentary Party office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy

Topics
Narendra Modi | Budget session

ANI 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with his top ministers to formulate the government's strategy ahead of the second part of the Budget session.

Earlier on Monday, a meeting of Congress MPs under the chairmanship of party president Mallikarjun Kharge took place at the party's Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Kharge and West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are present in the meeting.

Congress Lok Sabha Sabha and Rajya Sabha members also participated in the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting to decide the strategy for Budget session.

The Budget session of 2023 will resume after a month-long recess. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 12:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.