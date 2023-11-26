Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

'AI blowback' fears grip the ESG fund managers betting on Big Tech

The ESG investing industry may be more exposed to such risks than most, after taking to tech in a big way

tech

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ESG fund managers who turned to big tech as a low-carbon, high-return bet are growing increasingly anxious over the sector’s experimentation with artificial intelligence.

Exposure to AI now represents a “short-term risk to investors,” said Marcel Stotzel, a London-based portfolio manager at Fidelity International. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Stotzel said he’s “worried we’ll get an AI blowback,” which he describes as a situation in which something unexpected triggers a meaningful market decline. “It takes just one incident for something to go wrong and the material impact could be significant,” he said. 
 
Examples that Stotzel says warrant concern are fighter jets with self-learning AI systems. Fidelity is now among fund managers talking to the companies developing such technologies to discuss safety features such as a “kill switch” that can be activated if the world one day wakes up to “AI systems going rogue in a dramatic way,” he said. 
 
The ESG investing industry may be more exposed to such risks than most, after taking to tech in a big way. Funds registered as having an outright environmental, social and good governance objective hold more tech assets than any other sector, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. And the world’s biggest ESG exchange-traded fund is dominated by tech, led by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Nvidia. 
 
Those companies are now at the forefront of developing AI. Tensions over the direction the industry should take — and the speed at which it should move — recently erupted into full public view. This month, OpenAI, the company that rocked the world a year ago with its launch of ChatGPT, fired and then rapidly rehired its chief executive, Sam Altman, setting off a frenzy of speculation. 
 
Internal disagreements had ostensibly flared up over how ambitious OpenAI should be, in light of the potential societal risks. Altman’s reinstatement puts the company on track to pursue his growth plans, including faster commercialization of AI.
 
Apple has said it plans to tread cautiously in the field of AI, with CEO Tim Cook saying in May that there are “a number of issues that need to be sorted” with the technology. And companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc., have agreed to enact voluntary safeguards to minimize abuse of and bias within AI.
 
Stotzel said he’s less worried about the risks stemming from small-scale AI startups than about those lurking in the world’s tech giants. “The biggest companies could do the most damage,” he said.
 

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Sebi allows mutual funds to expand ESG offerings: Should you invest?

No takers for ESG investing? Sustainable funds see outlows for second year

Trailblazing rules to boost India's ESG mkt, to attract investors: JPMorgan

Dyson unveils Purifier Big+Quiet for large spaces: Know price and features

Hamas releases 17 but killing at Gaza camp casts shadow on truce

Inflation gauges in the US at 2-year lows may spur rate hike pause

At Meta, millions of underage users were an 'open secret,' say states

China health ministry for more fever clinics to combat mystery illness

Attackers seize Israel-linked tanker off Yemen in 3rd such assault

Other investors share those concerns. The New York City Employees’ Retirement System, one of the biggest US public pension plans, said it’s “actively monitoring” how portfolio companies use AI, according to a spokeswoman for the $248 billion plan. Generation Investment Management, the firm co-founded by former US Vice President Al Gore, told clients that it’s stepping up research into generative AI and speaking daily with the companies it’s invested in about the risks — as well as the opportunities — the technology represents.
 
And Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund has told boards and companies to get serious about the “severe and uncharted” risks posed by AI.
 
Topics : Artificial intelligence ESG funds big tech

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon