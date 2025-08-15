Friday, August 15, 2025 | 07:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Air Canada cancels flights ahead of work stoppage affecting thousands

Air Canada cancels flights ahead of work stoppage affecting thousands

The union representing about 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants issued a 72-hour strike notice on Wednesday, prompting the airline to issue a lockout notice

Air Canada

A complete shutdown of the country's largest airline threatens to impact about 130,000 people a day (Representative Photo: Reuters)

AP Toronto
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Air Canada started cancelling flights on Thursday ahead of a possible work stoppage by flight attendants that could impact hundreds of thousands of travellers.

A complete shutdown of the country's largest airline threatens to impact about 130,000 people a day.

The union representing around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants issued a 72-hour strike notice Wednesday. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.

Mark Nasr, Chief Operations Officer for Air Canada, said the airline has begun a gradual suspension of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge operations.

All flights will be paused by Saturday early morning, he said.

Also Read

Air Canada

Air Canada to cancel flights from Thursday amid looming cabin crew strike

Air Canada

Air Canada elevates premium economy class on flights between India & Canada

gavel law cases

Judge strikes down parts of Florida law used to remove books from schools

Donald Trump, Trump

Ahead of Alaska summit, Trump says Putin, Zelensky will make peace

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to address nation as India marks 79th I-Day with Naya Bharat theme

Nasr said this approach will help facilitate an orderly restart which under the best circumstances will take a full week to complete.

 

He said a first set of cancellations involving several dozen flights will impact long-haul overseas flights that were due to depart Thursday night. By tomorrow evening we expect to have cancelled flights affecting over 100,000 customers, Nasr said. By the time we get to 1 am on Saturday morning we will be completely grounded.

He said a grounding will affect 25,000 Canadians a day abroad who may become stranded. They expect 500 flights to be cancelled by the end of Friday.

He said customers whose flights are cancelled will be eligible for a full refund, and it has also made arrangements with other Canadian and foreign carriers to provide alternative travel options to the extent possible.

Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, head of human resources for Air Canada, said their latest offer includes a 38 per cent increase in total compensation including benefits and pensions over four years.

The union has said its main sticking points revolve around what it calls flight attendants' poverty wages and unpaid labour when planes aren't in the air.

Some flight attendants at the airline's news conference on Thursday held up signs that read Unpaid work won't fly and Poverty wages = UnCanadian.

Natasha Stea, who represents flight attendants in Montreal for the union, said she thinks the airline is counting on the government to intervene. Stea said they want a fair and equitable contract.

There is still time. I'm sure if we sat down and talked we could actually get to an agreement, she said.

The union rejected a proposal from the airline to enter a binding arbitration process, saying it prefers to negotiate a deal that its members can then vote on.

Meloul-Wechsler said they've hit an impasse but are still available for talks and consensual arbitration.

She said that if a deal isn't reached, the resulting very serious disruptions would prompt the company to consider asking for government intervention.

Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu said she asked the union to respond to the airline's request for arbitration. She urged both sides to come to an agreement independently, saying she believes deals are best made at the bargaining table.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

India, Pakistan were ready to go nuclear, we solved that, says Trump

Wall Street

US stocks fall after inflation update, Big Tech keeps Wall Street steady

Nvidia

Nvidia's 'Trump tax' of little concern to investors eyeing AI riches

Donald Trump, Trump

Vladimir Putin ready to make deal on Ukraine: US President Trump

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro

Eli Lilly to raise UK price of weight-loss drug Mounjaro by 170%

Topics : Air Canada Flight schedule Canada Aviation sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon