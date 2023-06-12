close

All conditions met, no hurdle left in striking IMF deal: Pak PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his optimism that Pakistan, which has fulfilled "all the preconditions" of the IMF

Press Trust of India Lahore
Today, the almighty has saved Pakistan and the 22 crore people of the country. This is the first time when the vote of no-confidence motion was successfully passed. The people of this country will celebrate this day: Shehbaz Sharif

Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his optimism that Pakistan, which has fulfilled "all the preconditions" of the IMF, will still be able to sign a staff-level agreement with the global lender to revive the stalled bailout programme for the cash-strapped country.

Sharif's remarks came as many believe that Pakistan's chances for the revival of the current USD 6.5 billion IMF programme have almost diminished before it expires on June 30. Out of the USD 6.5 billion package, the IMF has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony here on Sunday, Sharif still appeared optimistic about that deal with the global lender and while referring to the government's plan B, said, If the agreement with the IMF is (further) delayed, then I will address you.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) signed a deal in 2019 to provide USD 6 billion to Pakistan on fulfilment of certain conditions.

The plan was derailed several times and the full reimbursement is still pending due to insistence by the donor that Pakistan should complete all formalities.

Pakistan has fulfilled all the preconditions and is hopeful that the agreement with the IMF will be signed during the current month, Sharif said.

There is no need to be nervous... We have met all conditions of the IMF, removing obstacles in finalising an agreement with it, he said but added a note of hope that he had talked with the IMF chief who assured that the agreement will be signed this month.

He also said that "no hurdle is now left" in signing of a staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF.

If the IMF agreement is delayed, I will appeal to the people of Pakistan, he added, without elaborating.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IMF Pakistan economy

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

