All conditions met, no hurdle left in striking IMF deal: Pak PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his optimism that Pakistan, which has fulfilled "all the preconditions" of the IMF, will still be able to sign a staff-level agreement with the global lender to revive the stalled bailout programme for the cash-strapped country.

Sharif's remarks came as many believe that Pakistan's chances for the revival of the current USD 6.5 billion IMF programme have almost diminished before it expires on June 30. Out of the USD 6.5 billion package, the IMF has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony here on Sunday, Sharif still appeared optimistic about that deal with the global lender and while referring to the government's plan B, said, If the agreement with the IMF is (further) delayed, then I will address you.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) signed a deal in 2019 to provide USD 6 billion to Pakistan on fulfilment of certain conditions.

The plan was derailed several times and the full reimbursement is still pending due to insistence by the donor that Pakistan should complete all formalities.

Pakistan has fulfilled all the preconditions and is hopeful that the agreement with the IMF will be signed during the current month, Sharif said.

Also Read Pakistan PM Shehbaz ready to sacrifice political capital at IMF altar Pakistan has 'no other option' except implementing IMF deal, says Pak PM $30 billion loss to Pakistan due to floods, rains: PM Shehbaz Sharif IMF delegation to visit Pakistan next week for talks on review: Official Pakistan set to bow to IMF's demands as forex reserves drop to $3.08 bn Ukraine claims recapture of 4th village in eastern Donetsk, says officials Israel's former prime minister testifies at Netanyahu's corruption trial Shooting at California teen's birthday party leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded Samsung ex-exec tried to set up semiconductor plant in China. It was a copy Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan begin evacuation of low-lying coastal areas

There is no need to be nervous... We have met all conditions of the IMF, removing obstacles in finalising an agreement with it, he said but added a note of hope that he had talked with the IMF chief who assured that the agreement will be signed this month.

He also said that "no hurdle is now left" in signing of a staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF.

If the IMF agreement is delayed, I will appeal to the people of Pakistan, he added, without elaborating.