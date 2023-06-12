close

Shooting at California teen's birthday party leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded

A shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others in Northern California early Sunday, police said

AP Antioch (California)
Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
A shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others in Northern California early Sunday, police said.

The Antioch Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting just before 1 a.m., the department said in a statement.

Multiple shots were fired after some people arrived uninvited at a birthday party for a 19-year-old man at a home in the city about 45 miles (72 km) northeast of San Francisco.

Victims and a large crowd were found by officers outside the home, police said.

The 18-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital, where she died, police said.

The victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, two 19-year-old women and two 20-year-old women.

Some of the victims transported themselves to area hospitals after a panic where attendees ... fled in multiple directions and into the neighbourhood, police said.

The Antioch police said a suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, but there were no arrests immediately reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : California shooting California United States Death toll

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

