Shooting at California teen's birthday party leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded

A shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others in Northern California early Sunday, police said.
The Antioch Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting just before 1 a.m., the department said in a statement.
Multiple shots were fired after some people arrived uninvited at a birthday party for a 19-year-old man at a home in the city about 45 miles (72 km) northeast of San Francisco.
Victims and a large crowd were found by officers outside the home, police said.
The 18-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital, where she died, police said.
The victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, two 19-year-old women and two 20-year-old women.
Also Read
4 killed, 15 injured in mass shooting during birthday party in Alabama
Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday; fans greeting him across the Globe
California State Senate passes brings law banning caste discrimination
Two dead, six injured in shooting at Georgia house party, says police
2 shot at Gurudwara in Sacramento, sheriff's office searching for suspect
Samsung ex-exec tried to set up semiconductor plant in China. It was a copy
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan begin evacuation of low-lying coastal areas
UBS Group completes takeover of Credit Suisse to create bank titan
Six injured in Houston nightclub shooting, suspects remain at large
Mass shooting in town 30 miles away from US Capitol Hill, 3 dead, 3 injured
Some of the victims transported themselves to area hospitals after a panic where attendees ... fled in multiple directions and into the neighbourhood, police said.
The Antioch police said a suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, but there were no arrests immediately reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)