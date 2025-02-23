Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi diverted to Rome

American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi diverted to Rome

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi has been diverted to Rome, according to information on a flight tracking website.

American Airlines

Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome due to a "possible security issue", according to a media report.

American Airlines flight AA292 departed New York's JFK International Airport on February 22 and was scheduled to arrive at Delhi but was diverted to Rome.

A report in ABC News quoted the airline as saying that the American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to Rome over a "possible security issue.

Italy's ANSA news agency said that the diversion was caused by an "alleged bomb threat".

The flight has landed safely at the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport, the airport authorities told ABC News.

 

Also Read

plane crash

Recovery work resumes at site of plane collision near Washington DC

plane crash

Investigators probe Washington DC plane crash wreckage and flight logs

plane crash

Crashed US plane had 3 Russians, State Dept confirms to Russian Embassy

plane crash

US limits helicopter flights after Washington DC crash, 'black boxes' found

Crash

American Airlines plane crash renews concerns about air safety lapses

"Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding," the airline said in a statement.

According to the flight's status on the American Airlines website, flight AA 292 departed New York's JFK airport at 8:14 pm on February 22 and was estimated to arrive at the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport in Fiumicino, Italy at around 5:30 pm local time.

Visuals on social media showed the Boeing 787-9 aircraft being escorted by the Italian Air Force before landing in Rome.

More From This Section

Zaporizhzhia plant, Drone attack

Russia fires record number of drones into Ukraine on war's 3rd anniversary

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

US federal workers must justify job or risk dismissal, says Elon Musk

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump administration asks ICE to deport unaccompanied migrant children

Elon Musk

Yunus invites Musk to visit Bangladesh, launch Starlink satellite service

Elon Musk, Kash Patel

Kash Patel 'pushes back' against Elon Musk's diktat to federal employees

Topics : American Airlines New York Rome

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5Ind vs Pak Live ScoreLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayManchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon