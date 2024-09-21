Business Standard
Home / World News / American lawmakers announce launch of Quad Caucus ahead of summit

American lawmakers announce launch of Quad Caucus ahead of summit

Quad leaders seek to discuss major initiatives on infrastructure, maritime security, public-private partnership among others

US flag, US, united states

A bipartisan group of American lawmakers on Friday announced the creation of a Quad Caucus in the US Congress. Photo: pexels

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A bipartisan group of American lawmakers on Friday announced the creation of a Quad Caucus in the US Congress.
The announcement was made a day before the four-nation Summit begins.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
US President Joe Biden has invited leaders from Australia, India, and Japan for the Quad summit at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.
The Quad leaders seek to discuss major initiatives on infrastructure, maritime security, public-private partnership, climate, health, critical and emerging technologies, and space during the Summit.
The announcement for the Quad Caucus came from Congressman Ami Bera, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Indo-Pacific Subcommittee, Congressman Rob Wittman, and Senators Tammy Duckworth and Pete Ricketts, both members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
 
"As the Indo-Pacific becomes increasingly important to global security and economic prosperity, it is essential that the United States continues to strengthen relationships with our Quad partners," Bera said.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

Jury begins deliberations on Trump Train encounter with Biden-Harris bus

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden opens foreign policy stretch as allies shift gaze to Trump, Harris

Drone explosion

Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli airstrike was on US wanted list

china Flag, China

China weighs removing major homebuying restrictions to boost demand

US Federal Reserve, Fed

US Fed's relaxed bank capital plan faces pushback from regulator: Report

"The launch of the Quad Caucus underscores our shared commitment to fostering peace, stability, and development in the region. By promoting collaboration on key issues like maritime security, infrastructure, and climate, we can ensure a safer and more prosperous future for all," he said.
Wittman said, "Cooperation between the United States, Japan, India, and Australia is crucial for the future stability of the Indo-Pacific."

"The Quad's support for the governance of emerging technologies, countering illegal fishing, and enhanced maritime domain awareness proves that we will build a better future for the region by working together," he added.
Duckworth said the Quad has shown the ability to come together as allies and partners to uphold shared principles.
"In a strong display of bipartisan support for the region, I'm proud to help launch the Senate's first-ever Quad Caucus alongside co-chair Senator Ricketts ahead of President Biden's leaders' summit this weekend," he said.
Senator Ricketts termed partnerships like the Quad America's greatest strength in protecting a prosperous, free and open Indo-Pacific.
"We are committed to finding tangible ways to bolster collaboration with our Quad partners," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PM Modi

PM Modi departs for US to attend Quad Summit, address UN 'Summit of Future'

Quad leaders

Quad summit to make announcements on maritime security, technologies

Cancer cells

Quad leaders to unveil milestone initiative to combat cancer during summit

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

India engaged with partners on Russia-Ukraine peace, no proposal yet: MEA

Quad leaders

Quad is more strategically aligned, relevant than ever: White House

Topics : Quad United States America

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon