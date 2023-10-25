close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Amid war with Hamas, Czech and Austrian leaders to visit Israel today

"The aim of the talks will be support for Israel, including coordination in the context of the European Council, which meets this week," the Czech spokesperson said

Fire, smoke, airstrike, rockets, Israel- Palestine, Gaza, Hamas

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City | Photo: AP/PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 9:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will depart for Israel on Wednesday to show solidarity with the country and its people in the wake of the October 7 terror attacks and amid the ongoing war with the terrorist group Hamas, The Jerusalem Post reported.
The government spokespersons of both countries confirmed on Tuesday about their visit to Israel.
The Jerusalem Post is a broadsheet newspaper published in Jerusalem.
"The aim of the talks will be support for Israel, including coordination in the context of the European Council, which meets this week," the Czech spokesperson said in a text message.
The leaders will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, according to the spokespeople for both governments, The Jerusalem Post reported.
The Austrian government, in a statement, said Austrian Chancellor Nehammer will also meet the family members of Austrian-Israeli nationals, who are currently being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
"Hamas terror must end, and for this, we need unity among all sides to prevent a possible conflagration - we will all make our contribution to this," Nehammer said in the statement.
Earlier, other world leaders also paid a visit to Israel amid the ongoing war with Hamas, in a show of support and solidarity with the Israelis.
US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel last week and held discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing hostilities with Hamas.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also visited Israel and held talks with his counterpart, stating, "I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always.

Also Read

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

LIVE: Third flight of 'Operation Ajay' has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi

Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18 amid conflict

USS 'Eisenhower' Carrier strike group headed to Israel amid Hamas attack

Israeli rabbis work around the clock to count the dead from Hamas attack

China breaks silence on Israel-Hamas war, supports 'two-state solution'

Israelis can make their own decisions: Biden on ground invasion of Gaza

Emmer withdraws bid for US House speaker hours after winning GOP nomination

Israel vows again to destroy Hamas, rejecting calls for cease-fire in Gaza

Israel launches 400 strikes across Gaza, hundreds of Palestinians killed

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Israel-Palestine Gaza Hamas Austria

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon