Amid war with Hamas, Czech and Austrian leaders to visit Israel today

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will depart for Israel on Wednesday to show solidarity with the country and its people in the wake of the October 7 terror attacks and amid the ongoing war with the terrorist group Hamas, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The government spokespersons of both countries confirmed on Tuesday about their visit to Israel.

The Jerusalem Post is a broadsheet newspaper published in Jerusalem.

"The aim of the talks will be support for Israel, including coordination in the context of the European Council, which meets this week," the Czech spokesperson said in a text message.

The leaders will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, according to the spokespeople for both governments, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Austrian government, in a statement, said Austrian Chancellor Nehammer will also meet the family members of Austrian-Israeli nationals, who are currently being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas terror must end, and for this, we need unity among all sides to prevent a possible conflagration - we will all make our contribution to this," Nehammer said in the statement.

Earlier, other world leaders also paid a visit to Israel amid the ongoing war with Hamas, in a show of support and solidarity with the Israelis.

US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel last week and held discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing hostilities with Hamas.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also visited Israel and held talks with his counterpart, stating, "I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always.

