close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

USS 'Eisenhower' Carrier strike group headed to Israel amid Hamas attack

In a statement, Austin said this is being done "as part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts towards widening this war following Hamas's attack on Israel"

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin | Pic: wikimedia

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 7:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean in a move widely seen as a deterrent to Iran and Hezbollah.
The announcement came just after Austin completed his visit to Israel where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
In a statement, Austin said this is being done "as part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts towards widening this war following Hamas's attack on Israel."
The Strike Group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea, guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely and USS Mason, and Carrier Air Wing 3, with nine aircraft squadrons, and embarked headquarters staff.
The Eisenhower CSG will join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which arrived on Wednesday. The Ford CSG includes the USS Normandy, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney and USS Roosevelt. Earlier in the week, the U.S. Air Force announced deployment to the region of squadrons of F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter aircraft.
"The increases to US force posture signal the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war," said Austin.
The nuclear-powered Eisenhower is one of the US Navy's 10 Nimitz-class carriers, while the Ford is the first of its class.

Also Read

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

LIVE: Third flight of 'Operation Ajay' has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi

Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18 amid conflict

Israeli rabbis work around the clock to count the dead from Hamas attack

Israel army will soon enter Gaza to win, will attack everywhere: IDF chief

US: Man kills 6-yr-old Muslim boy in Israeli-Hamas war motivated hate crime

Guterres calls on Hamas to immediately release hostages without conditions

Israel Defence Forces carries out fresh strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Six months of war in Sudan has killed 9,000 people, says UN aid chief

Explosion rocks Takhar province in Afghanistan, investigation underway

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Palestine Gaza Hamas United States Hezbollah Iran Mediterranean

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, ENG vs AFG LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon