Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Any development in B'desh to affect the Northeast: Lt Gen RP Kalita (Retd)

Any development in B'desh to affect the Northeast: Lt Gen RP Kalita (Retd)

An interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, 84, was sworn in on August 8

Bangladesh Flag

Earlier on Sunday, in the wake of Bangladeshi political turmoil, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to ensure the safety of West Bengal's migrant workers all over the country Image: Shutterstock

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Chief of Eastern Command, Lt General RP Kalita (Retd) said that India has historical and cultural ties with Bangladesh while attending the Society to Harmonise Aspirations for Responsible Engagement (SHARE) meeting. He added that any development in Bangladesh will affect northeast India.
"Our primary focus is on the development of Northeastern states and highlights the importance of Northeast India in Southeast Asia and South Asia. We will also focus on making the aspirations of the northeastern people reach the policymakers. Also, we have presented a paper on the impact of Bangladesh's situation on India...We have historical and cultural ties with Bangladesh. We cannot forget that...Any development in Bangladesh will affect the northeast India," said Lt General RP Kalita (Retd).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Earlier on Sunday, in the wake of Bangladeshi political turmoil, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to ensure the safety of West Bengal's migrant workers all over the country.
Citing an example from Odisha, he said that a large number of poor and vulnerable migrant workers have been the victims of social discrimination, subjected to various physical violence and they need protection from violence.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah hit out at the INDI Alliance and said that their appeasement politics did not serve justice to Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh or Jain refugees who were seeking citizenship in India.
Shah distributed Citizenship certificates under CAA to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Ahmedabad.

More From This Section

DLF, real estate

Australia's Lendlease reports $1 bn loss amid strategy shift, delays

Naval vessels from South Korea, the US and Japan navies (Photo: Reuters)

Chinese, Philippine ships collide in disputed water, both sides trade blame

Indonesia flag

Outgoing Indonesian president names Prabowo Subian aides to cabinet

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Favourable views of Harris have risen this summer heading into DNC: Polls

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris has brought in hope and joy into election, says DNC Chair Harrison

Recently, Bangladesh witnessed several incidents of violence and chaos, especially targeting minorities, including Hindus after Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee Bangladesh after student protests turned into a massive anti-government movement. She arrived in India on August 5 at a short notice.
An interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, 84, was sworn in on August 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Hasina's 'brutal dictatorship' destroyed institutions of Bangladesh: Yunus

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

44 officers killed in violence during quota protests: Bangladesh police

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh deposed PM Hasina, 33 others sued in 2013 'mass murder' case

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

Educational institutions in Bangladesh reopen after a month of shutdown

Sheikh Hasina

Another murder case filed against ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Topics : Amit Shah Bangladesh Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon