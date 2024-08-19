Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Australia's Lendlease reports $1 bn loss amid strategy shift, delays

Australia's Lendlease reports $1 bn loss amid strategy shift, delays

The country's largest property developer reported a full year loss after tax attributable of A$1.50 billion ($1.00 billion) as compared to a loss of A$232 million a year ago

DLF, real estate

The firm had in May warned that its annual core earnings would take a hit due to the Australian competition regulator delaying its review on a sale of community projects to peer Stockland Corp by over two months in an A$1.3 billion deal

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia's Lendlease on Monday reported a wider annual loss as the real estate developer grappled with the impact of an operational strategy shift and delays in reviewing the sale of community projects.
 
Lendlease, the country's largest property developer, builder and real estate investor, is looking to retreat from its overseas construction business, freeing up upto A$4.5 billion ($3.01 billion) in capital in the process.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The firm had in May warned that its annual core earnings would take a hit due to the Australian competition regulator delaying its review on a sale of community projects to peer Stockland Corp by over two months in an A$1.3 billion deal.
 
The country's largest property developer reported a full year loss after tax attributable of A$1.50 billion ($1.00 billion) as compared to a loss of A$232 million a year ago.
 
"Our results for FY24 reflected challenging business conditions and the early actions from our refreshed strategy," chief executive Tony Lombardo said, adding that the company has realised further cost savings as a result of a simplified management structure.
 

Also Read

India-Australia ties

India, Australia condemn terrorism, emphasise on international cooperation

JSW steel

JSW Steel to invest $120 mn in Australian miner for raw material security

Airbus H125 helicopter

'Unauthorised' helicopter flight ends with crash on hotel roof in Australia

Ismail Haniyeh, Ismail, Haniyeh

'Restrict movement': Indian Embassy issues advisory for citizens in Lebanon

China-Japan flag

China accuses Japan of 'smear attacks' in recent talks with Quad members

Topics : Australia Real Estate Tax benefits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon