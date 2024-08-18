Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Educational institutions in Bangladesh reopen after a month of shutdown

Educational institutions in Bangladesh reopen after a month of shutdown

The educational institutions in Bangladesh were closed indefinitely on July 17 to ensure the safety of students

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

Bangladesh on Sunday reopened all educational institutions across country. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh on Sunday reopened all educational institutions, including universities, secondary schools and colleges, across the country after more than a month of closure due to violence centring the student-led protests that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The educational institutions in Bangladesh were closed indefinitely on July 17 to ensure the safety of students in the wake of clashes that erupted during the recent movement demanding reform of the job quota system.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Ministry of Education on Thursday issued a directive to reopen the institutions under its jurisdiction. All the educational institutions reopened on Sunday, after a month of closure.
According to Somoy Television, a Bengali news channel based in Dhaka, All concerned have been asked to take necessary steps to resume academic activities in all the educational institutions from August 18 following the instruction of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, a notification signed by deputy secretary Mosammat Rahima Akhtar, said on August 15.
In the morning, school students in uniform were seen going to their institutions, many accompanied by guardians, the Daily Star reported.
Many points of Dhaka city are witnessing severe traffic congestion due to the reopening of educational institutions.

More From This Section

Climate change, global warming

Earth ends 13-month streak of record heat: Here's what to expect next

To Lam

Vietnam's new leader To Lam arrives in China on his first overseas trip

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Activists to call for Gaza truce during Democratic convention in Chicago

Trump, Harris

Harris, Trump offer worlds-apart views on top issues in presidential race

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Paetongtarn, Shinawatra

Shinawatra becomes Thailand's youngest prime minister after royal signoff

The working week is from Sunday to Thursday in Bangladesh.
Initially, classes were scheduled to resume on August 4 in all government primary schools, except in the 12 city corporations and Narsingdi municipality, but this was also postponed.
Meanwhile, the postponed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be resumed from September 11.
According to the revised routine, the exams will be completed on October 23. Classes at public universities have been suspended since July 1 when teachers went on strike in protest of a new pension scheme.
After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, the educational institutions were declared open on August 7, but the academic activities could not be resumed fully due to the low attendance of students.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sheikh Hasina

Another murder case filed against ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Interim govt committed to hold fair elections in Bangladesh: Yunus

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Voice of Global South summit: Yunus calls for redesigning financial system

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Muhammad Yunus sees sports as unifying force to solve social problems

Bangladesh Protest

Dhaka University students protest in solidarity with Kolkata demonstrators

Topics : Bangladesh Educational institutes Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon