Outgoing Indonesian president names Prabowo Subian aides to cabinet

Outgoing Indonesian president names Prabowo Subian aides to cabinet

Most of the new appointments are close to Prabowo

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Jokowi also named Dadan Hindayana, a professor at Bogor Agricultural Ministry and a member of Prabowo's campaign team, to head the new National Nutrition Agency, tasked with executing Prabowo's "Free Nutritious Meals" programme which will give free meals to millions of students

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo has appointed people close to his successor in a cabinet reshuffle, including new energy and investment ministers, two months before he is due to step down, he said on Monday.
 
Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, will leave office in October, replaced by President-elect and current Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who won the election in February.
 
Most of the new appointments are close to Prabowo.
 
Bahlil Lahadalia, formerly the investment minister, will be the new energy minister, while former Ambassador to the United States Rosan Roeslani will be the new investment minister.
 
Both men campaigned for Prabowo during his presidential run.
 
Jokowi also named Dadan Hindayana, a professor at Bogor Agricultural Ministry and a member of Prabowo's campaign team, to head the new National Nutrition Agency, tasked with executing Prabowo's "Free Nutritious Meals" programme which will give free meals to millions of students.
 

Hasan Nasbi, a spokesperson for Prabowo, has been appointed the head of the presidential communications body.
The appointments "are needed to prepare and support the government transition so it works well, smooth, and effectively," said Ari Dwipayana, a presidential palace official, in a statement.
 

Topics : Indonesia Election Presidential elections Cabinet Committees

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

