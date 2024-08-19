Outgoing Indonesian president names Prabowo Subian aides to cabinet

Outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo has appointed people close to his successor in a cabinet reshuffle, including new energy and investment ministers, two months before he is due to step down, he said on Monday.



Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, will leave office in October, replaced by President-elect and current Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who won the election in February.



Most of the new appointments are close to Prabowo.



Bahlil Lahadalia, formerly the investment minister, will be the new energy minister, while former Ambassador to the United States Rosan Roeslani will be the new investment minister.

