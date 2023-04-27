close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Appeals court rejects Donald Trump effort to block Pence testimony

The order from the three-judge panel of the US Circuit Court of Appeals was sealed and none of the parties are mentioned by name in online court records

AP Washington
Donald Trump

Donald Trump

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A federal appeals court on Wednesday night moved former Vice President Mike Pence closer to appearing before a grand jury investigating efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, rejecting a bid by former President Donald Trump's lawyers to block the testimony.

It was not immediately clear what day Pence might appear before the grand jury, which for months has been investigating the events preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert the election outcome.

But Pence's testimony, coming as he moves closer to entering the 2024 presidential race, would be a milestone moment in the investigation and would likely give prosecutors a key first-person account as they press forward with their inquiry.

The order from the three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was sealed and none of the parties are mentioned by name in online court records.

But the appeal in the sealed case was filed just days after a lower-court judge had directed Pence to testify over objections from the Trump team.

A lawyer for Pence did not immediately return an email seeking comment, and a spokesman for the Justice Department special counsel leading the investigation declined to comment.

Also Read

Pence calls on Trump to apologise for having dinner with antisemite

Donald Trump faces setbacks in other probes as New York case proceeds

Donald Trump again hints at running for office in 2024 presidential polls

Trump legal woes likely to go beyond 2024, says Indian-American attorney

Donald Trump reckons he will be arrested next Tuesday in tax fraud case

House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Prez Joe Biden on spending

Chinese police questions staff at Beijing office of Bain & Company: Report

Immigrants wait 10 years in US just for a court date, system overwhelmed

Automaker Stellantis to offer buyouts amid electric vehicle transition

World recognising capabilities, contributions of 'New India': Jaishankar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Mike Pence United States

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

Latest News

View More

House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Prez Joe Biden on spending

US President Joe Biden
6 min read

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

Flouting govt directions, betting, gambling platforms continue to advertise

influencers
2 min read

West Bengal Guv consents to state Lokayukta extension for two years

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose
1 min read

Immigrants wait 10 years in US just for a court date, system overwhelmed

united states, US, US banks, us economy, inflation, market
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead
4 min read

Netflix loses over 1 million Spanish users over password policing in 2023

Netflix
3 min read

First Republic Bank plunges on report of potential buyers for new shares

First Republic Bank
2 min read

UK blocks Microsoft's $69 bn deal Activision deal over competition fears

Microsoft
2 min read

Lack of planes, customers willing to pay more to keep flying expensive

air travel, flying, flight
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon