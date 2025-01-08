Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Apple can't sell iPhone 16 in Indonesia despite securing investment deal

Apple can't sell iPhone 16 in Indonesia despite securing investment deal

Indonesia banned iPhone 16 sales after Apple failed to meet requirements that smartphones sold domestically should comprise at least 35 per cent locally-made parts

apple, apple logo

Apple still cannot sell its iPhone 16 in Indonesia despite striking a deal to build a local production facility there. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple still cannot sell its iPhone 16 in Indonesia despite striking a deal to build a local production facility there, as it has not met domestic content rules, the industry minister said on Wednesday. 
Last year, Indonesia banned iPhone 16 sales after Apple failed to meet requirements that smartphones sold domestically should comprise at least 35 per cent locally-made parts. 
Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said Apple had struck a deal to build a facility producing its Airtag tracking device on Indonesia's Batam island, close to Singapore, but that still would not count as a locally-made iPhone part. 
"There is no basis for the ministry to issue a local content certification as a way for Apple to have the permission to sell iPhone 16 because (the facility) has no direct relations," he said, adding the ministry would only count phone components. 
 
Indonesia's investment minister said late on Tuesday the factory would be worth $1 billion and that it would start operations next year. 
Agus, who held two days of meetings with Apple's vice president of global government affairs Nick Ammann, said Apple had proposed "innovative investment" which Indonesia had countered. 
Apple has no manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, a country of about 280 million people, but has since 2018 set up application developer academies.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

WEF

Farm workers, drivers largest growing jobs; cashiers most declining: Study

Elon Musk

Musk takes slash-and-burn style to Europe after bolstering Donald Trump

Tencent

Tencent makes largest share buyback in 20 years after US blacklisting

US flag, US, united states

CNN faces defamation trial over US Navy veteran case amid media struggles

Donald Trump, Trump

Canada, Panama, and Greenland: Donald Trump expands his 'Maga' wishlist

Topics : Apple Indonesia iPhone Apple iPhones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon