New widget on Apple iPhone, iPad tracks US results live: Here's how

US elections: The widget, available to users on iOS 17 and newer, automatically updates with breaking news, state-level trends, and live updates from key battleground states

To activate live election tracking, users need to open the Apple News app. (Photo: Business Standard)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has introduced a feature in its news app to help iPhone users stay updated on the 2024 elections results in the United States (US). A new widget offers real-time updates on results, candidate news, and major developments, accessible directly from the home screen. Announced on Tuesday (November 5), this feature aims to streamline access to important election information as events unfold.
 
The widget, available to users on iOS 17 and newer, automatically updates with breaking news, state-level trends, and live updates from key battleground states. Users can adjust the widget’s size and placement on their screens, allowing for flexible, on-demand access to election news. This feature is gradually being rolled out for users in the United States throughout Election Day.
 
 
How to enable live election updates on iPhone?
 
To activate live election tracking, users need to open the Apple News app and look for the “Follow the 2024 election live” banner, either at the top of the page or in the “Top Stories” section. If the banner is not visible, it can be found under the “Election 2024” menu option. Tapping on the banner activates live updates, and users can disable it at any time by tapping again.
 
Live Activities will be available on both iPhone and iPad lock screens, and iPhones with Dynamic Island will offer an enhanced display for election updates. Apple Watch users can also access the real-time election tracker through their widget view. This feature, previously used to cover caucus results earlier this year, has proven useful for tracking real-time events.
 
As the 2024 US election unfolds, this new functionality offers a streamlined way for Apple users to stay informed with up-to-date results. However, it is still unclear how long Apple News will continue to support the live updates feature, especially if results take time to finalise. The success of this feature during the election may influence Apple’s future plans for live updates in Apple News.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

