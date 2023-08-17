Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

ArcelorMittal eyes US Steel in bid worth over $7 billion, says report

The buy would reverse ArcelorMittal's retreat from US as a production base

ArcelorMittal

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ArcelorMittal SA, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, is considering a potential offer for US Steel, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
 
The combination would reverse ArcelorMittal’s retreat from the United States as a production base after it sold most of its operations to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in 2020 for $1.4 billion to focus on growing markets such as India and Brazil.
ArcelorMittal is discussing a possible offer with its investment bankers, and there is no certainty that it will press ahead with it, the sources said.
 
If it does launch a bid, it could mark the escalation of a bidding war that is already underway for US Steel, following rival offers from Cleveland-Cliffs and Esmark  for more than $7 billion.
 
The sources requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential. Representatives for ArcelorMittal and US Steel did not respond to requests for comment. US Steel workers are members of the United Steel Workers (USW) union, which has come out in support of a deal with Cleveland-Cliffs even though US Steel has rebuffed that offer as “unreasonable.”
 
The union’s endorsement is important because its collective bargaining agreement with US Steel makes it a party in the negotiations and affords it the right to counter with its demands. USW International President Tom Conway told Reuters ArcelorMittal would be “foolish” to move ahead with a bid and that the union would not endorse any buyers other than Cleveland-Cliffs. He said he was not happy with how ArcelorMittal has treated workers in the past, without elaborating.
 

Also Read

ABB India to provide electrification, automation systems to AMNS India

NCLT okays AM Mining India's resolution plan for Indian Steel Corporation

ArcelorMittal reports over 50% fall in net income in April-June quarter

ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India JV signs $5 bn loan with Japanese banks

Odisha CM visits Nippon plant in Japan, discuses green tech for projects

AP, others organisations develops standards for use of AI in newsrooms

China invites South Asian countries to be part of economic growth

Russia opens investigation into prominent leader of election watchdog

Apple should end deal drought by buying ESPN from Walt Disney, says analyst

Small plane crashes on a Malaysian highway, killing all 8 people on board

“I have no interest in talking to anybody else and I would like US Steel to get their board moving and conclude this thing with Cliffs,” Conway said.
 
US Steel shares rose as much as 6.3 per cent on news of ArcelorMittal’s bid deliberations before pairing some of the gains on the union’s opposition, to end trading up 1.4 per cent at $30.65. That compares to bids from Cleveland-Cliffs and Esmark that were both worth $35 per share when submitted. Esmark’s offer is all cash, while Cleveland-Cliffs would pay for the deal half with cash and half with its own stock. ArcelorMittal’s deliberations come after US Steel said on Sunday it had launched a process to explore interest from potential acquirers.
 
US Steel became an acquisition target following several quarters of falling revenue and declining profits, as it struggled with high raw material and energy costs.
 
ArcelorMittal, like its peers, has also been grappling with a slowdown in demand, as global economic growth slows. Last month it reported a second-quarter profit of $2.6 billion, half that of a year ago.


Topics : ArcelorMittal US Steel

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon