Army chief Munir calls for shunning debate of Naya' and Purana' Pakistan

Army chief General Asim Munir on Friday urged lawmakers to focus on our Pakistan instead of debating over 'Naya' or 'Purana' Pakistan and extended Army's full support to them

Press Trust of India Islamabad
New Pakistan COAS, Asim Munir

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Army chief General Asim Munir on Friday urged lawmakers to focus on "our Pakistan" instead of debating over 'Naya' or 'Purana' Pakistan and extended Army's full support to them in the country's journey toward development and success.

His remarks came as the military's top brass briefed the lawmakers on the prevailing security situation, days after the county decided to launch a fresh operation against militants.

According to a National Assembly Secretariat, the agenda of the in-camera meeting was the current issues of National Security.

General Munir and his senior officers came to Parliament for the briefing session which was presided over by the National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari after attending the briefing told the media that national security was the focus of the session.

No statement was issued after the briefing which was held after the top civil and military leadership last week reaffirmed their commitment to thwart terrorism threats and launch a new operation against militants following a spike in attacks by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

The Express Tribune reported that during the briefing General Munir urged lawmakers to focus on "our Pakistan" instead of on the debate over naya (new) or purana (old) Pakistan.

Topics : Lt Gen Asim Munir | Pakistan

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

