Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 09:03 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Asia equities slide with US futures on China's AI push; dollar firms

Asia equities slide with US futures on China's AI push; dollar firms

US Nasdaq Composite futures tumbled 1.8 per cent as of 0158 GMT and S&P 500 futures sank 0.9 per cent

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.3 per cent, reversing an initial advance | Representational image

Reuters TOKYO
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US stock futures and Asian shares outside China slumped on Monday as investors weighed the implications of Chinese startup DeepSeek's launch of a free, open-source artificial intelligence model to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, the dollar rose after US President Donald Trump slapped Colombia with retaliatory levies and sanctions for turning away military aircraft carrying deported migrants.

US Nasdaq Composite futures tumbled 1.8 per cent as of 0158 GMT and S&P 500 futures sank 0.9 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.3 per cent, reversing an initial advance. New Zealand's equity benchmark slipped 0.6 per cent and Singapore's Straits Times index lost 0.2 per cent.

 

At the same time, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied 0.9 per cent and mainland blue chips added 0.2 per cent, even after data showed a surprise contraction in manufacturing this month.

Also Read

japan Stocks

Asian shares helped by China uplift, Trump's tariff plan hangs in air

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Asian stocks mixed ahead of US inflation data that could direct Fed rates

global stocks

Asian shares fall, dollar near 14-month high as inflation, earnings loom

Bonds

Asian bond selloff eases, stocks drop amid focus on UK gilts, US policy

global stocks

Asian stocks slip as strong dollar reflects steady US economy, rate outlook

DeepSeek "has raised the spectre of disruption in the tech landscape, with its emergence suggesting that China can continue to make strides in the AI race despite US restrictions," Yeap Jun Rong, a strategist at IG, wrote in a note.

It "seems to instil some concerns over US tech dominance", putting "tech companies' lofty valuation back under scrutiny", he said.

In currencies, the dollar jumped 0.3 per cent against the Chinese yuan in offshore trading, and rallied 0.4 per cent versus the Aussie and 0.5 per cent versus the New Zealand dollar, with the antipodean currencies tending to act as more liquid proxies for China's currency due to close trade ties.

The Mexican peso slumped 1 per cent and the Canadian dollar eased 0.3 per cent, although the Colombian peso rallied 1.2 per cent.

Dollar Strength Fleeting

China, Mexico and Canada face a nervy wait with Trump last week earmarking Feb. 1 for additional tariffs on the United States' top trading partners.

However, Nomura strategist Naka Matsuzawa expects dollar strength on tariff worries to be fleeting.

"As a trend, Trump is taking a more realistic, less aggressive stance on tariffs," Matsuzawa said.

"Bottom line: Trump doesn't want big tariffs because he's worried about inflation," he said. "The dollar will be overall weaker."

Trump last week soothed market concerns by saying he wanted to avoid tariffs on China, and said he could reach a trade deal.

The volatility across asset classes kicks off a crucial week for markets that will see the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank - among others - set monetary policy.

At the same time, many bourses have extended holidays this week for the lunar new year. Among them, South Korea is closed Monday and Tuesday, while Taiwan is shut all week. Mainland China is away from Tuesday until Wednesday of next week. Australia is closed on Monday for Australia Day.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices slumped after Trump on Friday reiterated his call for OPEC to cut oil prices.

Brent crude futures dropped 1.2 per cent to $77.60 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 1.2 per cent to $73.78 a barrel.

Gold sank 0.6 per cent to $2,755.85 per ounce.

Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin slid 3.5 per cent to $101,415.12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

China Taiwan

Taiwan sees increase in Chinese incursions around its territory: MND

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel blocks thousands from returning to north Gaza over ceasefire dispute

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian president condemns Trump's suggestion to 'clean out' Gaza Strip

Israel Flag, Israel

UNRWA warns of far-reaching consequences if Israel goes ahead with closure

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Israel, Lebanon extend deadline for troop withdrawal to Feb 18: White House

Topics : Asian Shares Asian stocks Equity markets Asia shares Asia stocks US Dollar US stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon