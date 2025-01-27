Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 09:01 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Taiwan sees increase in Chinese incursions around its territory: MND

Taiwan sees increase in Chinese incursions around its territory: MND

On Sunday, Taiwan reported six Chinese aircraft and seven naval vessels near its territory

China Taiwan

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island | File image

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan stated that it detected four Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Sunday and 6 am (local time) on Monday.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), of the four People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's northern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "4 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

Notably, Chinese activity has risen around Taiwan.

On Sunday, Taiwan reported six Chinese aircraft and seven naval vessels near its territory.

Also Read

China Taiwan

Taiwan MND detects 35 Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan activates backup comm for Matsu Islands after undersea cable glitch

AI Chips, artifical intelligence chips

Chipmaker TSMC says all its sites operating following Taiwan quake

taiwan, Taiwan earthquake, Earthquake

Magnitude 6 earthquake in Taiwan leaves 15 people with minor injuries

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 4 Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

In a post on X, the Taiwanese MND said, " 6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

Earlier on Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has raised concerns over Beijing's coercion against Taiwan during a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Focus Taiwan reported, citing the US Department of State.

According to Focus Taiwan, Rubio emphasized the United States' "commitment to our allies in the region and serious concern over China's coercive actions against Taiwan and in the South China Sea," said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce in a readout following the phone call on Friday (Washington time).

Bruce also quoted Rubio as stating that the US will pursue a relationship with Beijing that "advances US interests and puts the American people first.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel blocks thousands from returning to north Gaza over ceasefire dispute

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian president condemns Trump's suggestion to 'clean out' Gaza Strip

Israel Flag, Israel

UNRWA warns of far-reaching consequences if Israel goes ahead with closure

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Israel, Lebanon extend deadline for troop withdrawal to Feb 18: White House

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Gaza refugee idea falls flat with Jordan and confounds Senate ally

Topics : Taiwan China military aircraft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon