Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 08:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Associated Press challenges ruling limiting access to White House

Associated Press challenges ruling limiting access to White House

In a filing Tuesday, the Associated Press asked that all the judges on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit review a 2-1 decision by a smaller panel of the court

White House

The Associated Press is challenging a ruling that allowed President Donald Trump to exclude the news agency from “restricted” spaces like the Oval Office and Air Force One. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Steve Stroth
 
The Associated Press is challenging a ruling that allowed President Donald Trump to exclude the news agency from “restricted” spaces like the Oval Office and Air Force One.
 
In a filing Tuesday, the Associated Press asked that all the judges on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit review a 2-1 decision by a smaller panel of the court. On Friday, the panel, which included two judges appointed by Trump, halted a lower-court’s order that restored the wire service’s ability to participate in a rotating pool of reporters who cover the president’s daily movements. 
 
 
The news agency sued the Trump administration in February when the White House press office started limiting the access of AP reporters and photographers. The wire service had refused to update its style guide to rename the “Gulf of Mexico” the “Gulf of America” following a Trump executive order.  

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

Trump to keep White House Starlink internet service as Musk feud dissipates

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump authorises 2,000 more National Guard troops to Los Angeles: Officials

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump's expanding use of emergency powers raises alarms among experts

Members of the media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on April 24

Court rules Trump can exclude journalists from Oval Office, Air Force One

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

Trump-Musk fallout: White House steps in, arranges call for possible truce

 
Patrick Maks, a spokesman for the AP, said the news wire is seeking a rehearing by the full appellate court because the panel’s ruling “allows the White House to discriminate and retaliate over words it does not like, a violation of the First Amendment.”
 
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 
 
The case is Associated Press v. Budowich, 25-5109, DC Circuit Court of Appeals (Washington)
 

More From This Section

mikie sherril

US Rep Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey Democratic primary for governor

US Education Secretary, Linda McMahon

Harvard may regain federal grants if policies change: US education secy

Tesla, Tesla Inc, Robotaxis

Elon Musk sets June 22 as launch date for Tesla's Robotaxi service

Tulsi Gabbard

US intel chief Tulsi Gabbard warns global nuclear war closer than ever

US senate, White house, United states

Judge denies California's request to block Trump's military deployment

Topics : White House White House press Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon