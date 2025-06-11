Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 08:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Judge denies California's request to block Trump's military deployment

Judge denies California's request to block Trump's military deployment

Trump administration deployed thousands of National Guard troops to California, casting it as a necessary move to quell protests in Los Angeles

US senate, White house, United states

The state had asked the judge to swiftly issue the order without waiting for a response from the Trump administration | Image: Bloomberg

ANI US
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal judge in San Francisco has denied California's request to immediately block the US President Donald Trump administration from using Marines and National Guard troops to assist federal officials with immigration enforcement, CNN reported.

Instead, Senior US District Judge Charles R Breyer has scheduled a hearing for 1:30 pm Thursday to consider the state's request for a temporary restraining order that would bar officials from directing the service members to assist with certain law enforcement activities.

The state had asked the judge to swiftly issue the order without waiting for a response from the Trump administration. However, Judge Breyer has decided to allow both sides to submit additional written arguments before deciding, as per CNN.

 

In a brief filing to the court Tuesday afternoon, the Justice Department called the state's request "legally meritless" and argued that if granted, it "would jeopardise the safety of Department of Homeland Security personnel and interfere with the Federal Government's ability to carry out operations."

According to CNN, the Trump administration deployed thousands of National Guard troops to California, casting it as a necessary move to quell protests in Los Angeles that erupted in a section of the city over ICE enforcement actions.

Also Read

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi

AI is speeding up intel work, including release of JFK files: Tulsi Gabbard

California Governor Gavin newsom

California Guv asks court to block Trump admin's use of troops in ICE raids

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tax bill may deter foreign firms, hurt overseas investment inflow

Pete Hegseth

Congress grills Hegseth on deployment of troops to LA, Pentagon spending

National Achievement Survey 2017,government aided school,New Delhi,language, math, environmental science,South, central Delhi students, schools, Delhi schools,learning outcomes

Highlights: Delhi cabinet gives nod to ordinance on regulation of school fees

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said today that the military will remain in Los Angeles "until there's peace," amid criticism of his mobilisation of the California National Guard and 700 Marines to the city.

"I just want to see peace. If there's peace, we get out. If there's even a chance of no peace, we stay there until there's peace, and a lot of people are being arrested. The rioters or whatever you want to call them. They better know that a lot of people are being arrested. They're going to be in jail for a long time," the president told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

Speaking at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Trump also called the protests in Los Angeles "a full-blown assault on peace, on public order, and national sovereignty,"

"Within the span of a few decades, Los Angeles has gone from being one of the cleanest, safest and most beautiful cities on earth, to being a trash heap with entire neighbourhoods under the control of transnational gangs and criminal networks. As the entire world can now see, uncontrolled migration leads to chaos, dysfunction, and disorder... Very simply, we will liberate Los Angeles and make it free, clean, and safe again," he added.

The US President is speaking at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army.

"These guys are professionals. These are not amateurs," he said, adding he was working with US Senators to pass legislation to imprison people who burn the American flag for "one year."

According to Al Jazeera, Trump then took aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, calling them "incompetent" and accusing them of paying "troublemakers, agitators, and insurrectionists" to participate in the protests.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted images on X today of officers detaining individuals in Los Angeles while surrounded by National Guard troops, in what appears to be the first photos marking the Guard involved in ICE operations.

Following the intense protests, Mayor Karen Bass said that a curfew for downtown Los Angeles could be announced within the next hour.

She said she is about to meet with the police chief, and an announcement would be coming "before nightfall, and it would go into effect.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein jurors focus on accuser Mann's emails as deliberations continue

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

US, China reach agreement to ease export curbs, keep tariff truce alive

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

At least 36 Palestinians killed trying to obtain aid in Gaza, say officials

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

US sanctions Palestinian NGO, others over alleged ties with militant groups

Khaby Lame

Popular TikTok star Khaby Lame leaves US after being detained by ICE

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Los Angeles California

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon