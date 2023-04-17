3 WFP workers killed during clashes in Sudan's Darfur region: UN mission

The UN has said that three workers of the World Food Programme (WFP) were killed during the clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Darfur region.

"Three employees from the WFP were killed in clashes that erupted in Kabkabiya, North Darfur on April 15 while carrying out their duties," United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) said in a statement on Sunday.

Volker Perthes, the special representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan and Head of the UNITAMS, condemned the attack on UN staff and humanitarian assets in Darfur, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I am extremely appalled by reports of projectiles hitting UN and other humanitarian premises, as well as reports of looting of UN and other humanitarian premises in several locations in Darfur," Perthes said.

The UN envoy added that the recurring acts of violence disrupt the delivery of life-saving assistance and must end, urging all parties to respect their international obligations, including ensuring the safety and security of the UN, and all humanitarian personnel and respecting the integrity of premises and assets.

Violent clashes erupted on Saturday between the Sudanese Army and the RSF in the capital Khartoum and other cities. The two sides have been trading accusations of initiating the conflict.

Tensions between the two military forces have been on the rise since Wednesday in the Merowe region of northern Sudan, following the RSF's alleged movement of military vehicles to a location near a military air base, which the Army has deemed illegal.

Deep differences have emerged between the Sudanese Army and the RSF, particularly regarding the latter's integration into the Army as stipulated in a framework agreement signed between military and civilian leaders on December 5, 2022.

--IANS

int/khz/