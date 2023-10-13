At least 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on refugee camp

Gaza's interior ministry on Thursday said that an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the densely populated Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza has killed at least 45 people and wounded dozens more.

Eyad Bozum, the spokesperson of the interior ministry, told The Associated Press that a late afternoon airstrike hit the al-Shihab family house at the center of the Jabaliya camp.

The al-Shihab house was packed with dozens of relatives at the time of the airstrike. Some family members had fled heavy bombing from other parts of the strip and taken refuge there.

Bozum said the death toll was likely to rise from that airstrike, because civil defence workers were still pulling bodies from the rubble and counting the dead.