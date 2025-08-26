Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heavy rain batters Vietnam as Typhoon Kajiki weakens, thousands evacuated

Heavy rain batters Vietnam as Typhoon Kajiki weakens, thousands evacuated

Vietnam's government had planned to evacuate nearly 600,000 people in the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue and Danang, where more than 152,000 homes were in high-risk areas

typhoon, vietnam, Typhoon Kajiki

Two airports in Thanh Hoa and Quang Binh provinces were still closed Tuesday after flights were halted Monday | Image: Reuters

AP Hanoi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Heavy rain fell Tuesday in parts of Southeast Asia after a tropical storm made landfall in Vietnam, flooding streets in the capital, blowing away billboards and knocking down power poles and trees.

Vietnam's state media said the remnants of Typhoon Kajiki were now a tropical depression over Laos. Rain was also forecast in Thailand.

Vietnam's government had planned to evacuate nearly 600,000 people in the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue and Danang, where more than 152,000 homes were in high-risk areas. More than 16,500 soldiers and 107,000 paramilitary personnel were assisting with evacuations or were on standby for search and rescue, state media said.

 

Two airports in Thanh Hoa and Quang Binh provinces were still closed Tuesday after flights were halted Monday.

The national weather agency said Kajiki made landfall in central Vietnam with maximum sustained winds of 117 kph (73 mph). The torrential rain triggered flash flood and landslide alerts.

The storm blew away billboards and the roofs of buildings, uprooted trees and knocked down electric poles, state media VTV reported. It hit Monday afternoon during high tides that caused coastal flooding in Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces.

Overnight, heavy rain persisted between central Vietnam's Thanh Hoa and Ha Tinh provinces. Streets in capital city, Hanoi, were also flooded by heavy rains.

Vietnam has reported one death, a man who was electrocuted while trying to prepare his home for the storm Friday.

Kajiki earlier brought winds and rain to China's southern Hainan Island.

Scientists published a study last year warning that seas warmed by climate change will result in Southeast Asia's cyclones forming closer to land, strengthening faster and lasting longer, raising risks for cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Vietnam heavy rains storm Southeast Asia

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

