Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 08:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Fight against antisemitism must not be weaponised: Macron tells Netanyahu

Fight against antisemitism must not be weaponised: Macron tells Netanyahu

The tensions come after Netanyahu, in mid-August, accused Macron of fuelling antisemitism in France by announcing that the country would recognise a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Macron also addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, urging Israel to bring an end to the war (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Emmanuel Macron has strongly rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criticism over rising antisemitism in France, warning that the issue should not be "weaponised", France 24 reported.

In a letter to Netanyahu published Tuesday, Macron wrote, "These accusations of inaction in the face of a scourge that we are fighting with everything in our power are unacceptable and are an offence to France as a whole," France 24 reported. He added, "The fight against antisemitism must not be weaponised and will not fuel any discord between Israel and France."

Macron also addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, urging Israel to bring an end to the war. "I solemnly appeal to you to end the desperate race of a murderous and illegal permanent war in Gaza, causing indignity for your country and placing your people in a deadlock," he wrote, France 24 reported.

 

The tensions come after Netanyahu, in mid-August, accused Macron of fuelling antisemitism in France by announcing that the country would recognise a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September. "Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy; it is appeasement," Netanyahu said, referring to Hamas militants, France 24 reported.

The correspondence underscores growing tensions between France and Israel, highlighting challenges as both leaders navigate domestic antisemitism and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. A diplomatic row has since broken out, Al Jazeera reported.

Also Read

Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner

All you need to know about Charles Kushner, US diplomat summoned to Paris

Modi, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

PM Modi receives call from 'friend' Macron, talks bilateral ties, Ukraine

Macron, Trump, Zelenskyy, Starmer, Rutte, Meloni, Stubb, Merz, Ursula

Trump meets Zelenskyy, European leaders at White House: What they said

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Ukraine may have to recognise territorial losses under peace deal: Macron

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Trump wants Ukraine to have say on territory talks with Russia, says Macron

The French presidency swiftly hit back at Netanyahu, calling his allegations "abject" and "erroneous" and promising that they "will not go unanswered." "This is a time for seriousness and responsibility, not for conflation and manipulation," the office added, stressing that France "protects and will always protect its Jewish citizens" and that violence against them is "intolerable", Al Jazeera reported.

French Deputy Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad also reacted, saying France had "no lessons to learn in the fight against anti-Semitism." He added that the issue, "which is poisoning our European societies," must not be "exploited", Al Jazeera reported.

In his letter, Netanyahu warned Macron, "Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas's refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lisa Cook

Fired US Fed Governor Lisa Cook to sue Trump in rare legal challenge

US President Donald Trump

Trump appeals NY fraud ruling despite hailing earlier decision as 'victory'

Tree, Planting tree, Tree plantation

Scientists find 'plant-inspired molecule' to turn sunlight into fuel: Study

This photo provided by the City of Phoenix shows a towering cloud of dust at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. AP/PTI

What to know about massive dust storms called haboobs in Southwest US

spacex, elon musk

SpaceX Starship deploys 8 dummy satellites, splashes down in Indian Ocean

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Emmanuel Macron France israel Israel-Palestine Jews

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesSEBI Jane Street HearingGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactMangal Electrical IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon