Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Australia to send military personnel to protect cargo shipping in Red Sea

The US and its allies are concerned by China's growing assertiveness in the region

To back the low rates, the insurance companies are confident that they will be able to bargain for higher reinsurance support from the global underwriters, despite the perceived high risks of the sector.

Opposition defense spokesman Andrew Hastie called on Australia to send a warship

AP Canberra (Australia)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia will send 11 military personnel to support a US-led mission to protect cargo shipping in the Red Sea, but it will not send a warship or plane, the defense minister said Thursday.
Defense Minister Richard Marles said Australia's military needs to keep focused on the Pacific region.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The United States announced this week that several nations are creating a force to protect commercial shipping from attack by drones and ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
Marles said 11 military personnel will be sent in January to Operation Prosperity Guardian's headquarters in Bahrain, where five Australians are already posted.
We won't be sending a ship or a plane, he told Sky News television. That said, we will be almost tripling our contribution to the combined maritime force.
We need to be really clear around our strategic focus, and our strategic focus is our region: the northeast Indian Ocean, the South China Sea, the East China Sea, the Pacific, Marles added.
The US and its allies are concerned by China's growing assertiveness in the region.
Australia is one of the United States' closest military allies. The US Congress last week passed legislation allowing the sale of Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines to Australia under a security pact that includes Britain.
Marles rejected opposition lawmakers' criticism that a failure to send a warship as the United States had requested made Australia a less reliable partner and ally.
That's patently ridiculous, Marles said.
The United States is aware of the scale of the Australian defense force and the need to maintain its focus on the Asia-Pacific region, he said.
It is to state the obvious that to take a major asset and put it in the Middle East is to take a major asset away from what we're doing in the immediate region, Marles said.
Opposition defense spokesman Andrew Hastie called on Australia to send a warship.

Also Read

Ship carrying nearly 3,000 Mercedes, BMW cars on fire near Netherlands

Cruise ship holidays: Affordable and accessible than ever before

Indian Navy rescues injured crew member from hijacked Malta commercial ship

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

All BTS members start military service: What follows next for K-pop stars?

US, allies avoiding another veto of UN resolution on critical aid for Gaza

Nations around us reached moon, we have not risen from earth: Nawaz Sharif

US Judge blocks law that would have banned carrying firearms in public

Beijing will reunify Taiwan with mainland China: Xi Jinping warns Biden

Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to put off hearing case on immunity claim

It's in our national interest to contribute. If we want others to help us in a time of need, we need to step up and reciprocate now, Hastie said.
Several cargo ships in the Red Sea have been damaged by the attacks. Multiple shipping companies have ordered their ships not enter the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until security is improved.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Australia Military weapon Cargo industry cargo ship Cargo traffic

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon