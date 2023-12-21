Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nations around us reached moon, we have not risen from earth: Nawaz Sharif

"We have been responsible for our own downfall, otherwise this nation would have reached a different place," he added

Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has once again lauded India and said that the countries around have reached the moon but Pakistan has still 'not risen' from the earth. The former Pakistan PM was addressing PML-N cadre in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Pointing out the dire economic situation of the country, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo asserted that Pakistan is responsible for its own downfall.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Our neighbours have reached the moon but we haven't even risen from the ground so far. It can't keep going on like this," Sharif said.
"We have been responsible for our own downfall, otherwise this nation would have reached a different place," he added.
Nawaz Sharif, who is running for Prime Minister a fourth time, remarked in his address on Wednesday, "In 2013, we were facing severe load shedding of electricity, we came and ended it, ended terrorism from all over the country, restored the peace of Karachi, highways were built, CPEC came, and a new era of development and prosperity began."
As per ARY News, Nawaz Sharif, pointed out that he was ousted from power three times: in 1993, 1999 and 2017.
Sharif asked, who to blame now for the present crises in Pakistan, "We shot ourselves in our foot".
The PML-N supremo said inflation was low during his government in 2014 and a roti was available for Pakistani rupee PKR 2 in Aabpara, Islamabad, which now has reached PKR 30.
He claimed 'fake cases' were registered against him, Maryam and other PML-N leaders. Conviction in two cases was struck down by the Islamabad High Court only in three hearings.
Sharif also called for Pakistan to prioritize women's development if the nation hoped to become developed "Every nation that has developed has prioritized women in development, they have brought women forward for development. I think that women will have to be equal participants for development, women will also have to go ahead and work in the service of this country along with men."
Recently, Nawaz Sharif reiterated his call for accountability for those responsible for ousting him as the country's prime minister 2017, The News International reported.

Also Read

Former PM Nawaz Sharif set to return to Pakistan after 4-year exile in UK

Nawaz Sharif to reach Pakistan in chartered plane from Dubai on October 21

Nawaz Sharif will return to Pak next month to face court cases: PM Sharif

Pakistan interim govt suspends Nawaz Sharif's sentence in Al-Azizia case

Nawaz Sharif to unveil Pakistan recovery plan at Minar-e-Pakistan gathering

US Judge blocks law that would have banned carrying firearms in public

Beijing will reunify Taiwan with mainland China: Xi Jinping warns Biden

Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to put off hearing case on immunity claim

Does Covid prefer gut now? Virus detection in wastewater prompts debate

US deepened partnership with India, boosted cooperation via Quad: Blinken

While speaking at PML-N's parliamentary board meeting in Lahore, Nawaz asserted that he has no interest in seeking revenge but highlighted the need for those responsible for his ouster to be held accountable.
"I have no right to pardon those who are the enemy of the people," he said while calling for the conspirators' names to be brought forward, The News International reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nawaz Sharif Pakistan moon mission Rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon