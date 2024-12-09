Business Standard
Australian synagogue fire deemed terrorism, boosting investigation efforts

The declaration gave investigators more resources, information and legal powers to pursue the three suspects, police said

Australian law enforcement authorities on Monday declared an arson attack on a synagogue.

AP Melbourne
Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Australian law enforcement authorities on Monday declared an arson attack on a synagogue last week a terrorist act in a decision that increases resources available to the investigation.

Arson squad detectives have been investigating the blaze that extensively damaged the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne on Friday. But the investigation was taken over on Monday by the Joint Counter-Terrorism Team which involves Victoria state Police and Australian Federal Police as well as the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, the nation's main domestic spy agency.

The decision ... to transition the Adass Israel Synagogue fire attack to the Victorian Joint Counter-Terrorism Team is a crucial turning point in this investigation, Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Krissy Barrett told reporters.

 

I want to thank Victoria Police investigators for the significant information they have gathered so far, which has helped lead us to believe that this is likely to be a politically motivated attack. This is now a terrorism investigation, Barrett added.

The declaration gave investigators more resources, information and legal powers to pursue the three suspects, police said.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patterson said investigators had made significant progress, but declined to detail that progress.

The synagogue fire is the first declared terrorist incident in Australia since April when a 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a bishop and priest in a Sydney Assyrian church while a service was being streamed online.

Some lawmakers had been calling for the arsonists to be charged with terrorism offenses so that they would potentially face longer prison sentences.

The blaze is an escalation in targeted attacks in Australia since the war began between Israel and Hamas last year. Cars and buildings have been vandalized and torched around Australia in protests inspired by the war.

The Victoria government on Friday offered 100,000 Australian dollars ($64,300) to help repair the synagogue and said there would be an increased police presence in the area.

The federal government on Sunday offered the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, an umbrella body representing more than 200 Jewish organizations, AU$32.5 million (USD 20.8 million) to enhance security at community sites including synagogues and schools.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

