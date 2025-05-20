Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
B'desh court grants bail to actress Nusraat Faria in attempt to murder case

B'desh court grants bail to actress Nusraat Faria in attempt to murder case

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Mostafizur Rahman granted his bail following an application by the accused

Police in Bangladesh on Sunday arrested popular film actress Nusraat Faria, who played the role of Sheikh Hasina in the Bangabandhu biopic, "Mujib: The making of a Nation".

A court has granted bail to popular Dhaka film actress Nusraat Faria, who was arrested in aan attempted murder case by the capital's Bhatara Police Station during the anti-discrimination movement.

On Tuesday, Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Mostafizur Rahman granted his bail following an application by the accused.

"Nusraat Faria was detained at Dhaka Airport while going abroad. She is an accused in an attempt to murder case. The detectives are questioning her. A decision will be taken later whether she will be arrested or not", Police officer Mazharul Islam told ANI over the phone.

 

"Mujib: The Making of a Nation", is a 2023 epic biographical film based on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the independence leader and first President of Bangladesh who is popularly known as Bangabandhu. A co-production between Bangladesh and India, the film was directed by Shyam Bengal and stars Arifin Shuvoo in the titular role.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that Nusraat was arrested for her alleged involvement in an attempted murder case linked to anti-government protests.

A case was filed against 17 actors, including Nusraat, for the alleged attempted murder of a student in the capital's Vatara area during the July uprising last year, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Inspector Sujan Haque of Vatara Police Station said she was arrested this afternoon, as reported by bdnews24.com.

"Our team went to the airport to get her based on information from Immigration Police," he said. "A few days ago, a court approved an attempted murder case against her. She has been shown arrested in that case," as per the outlet.

Nusraat Faria mostly works in Dhallywood and Tollywood.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

