Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Baltimore bridge collapses after ship impact, many vehicles in river: VIDEO

The US city of Baltimore faced a major crisis on Tuesday after the Francis Scott Key Bridge partially collapsed due to a collision with a ship. At least 7 people are said to have fallen into the river

Baltimore bridge

A view of collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in US city of Baltimore on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in the United States city of Baltimore partially collapsed on Tuesday after being struck by a large vessel, leading to at least seven people and several vehicles falling into the Patapsco River. The incident took place during the pre-dawn hours.

Baltimore is a key US port city in the state of Maryland.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Confirming the incident, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced the closure of all lanes on the Key Bridge following the incident. Traffic is being detoured, an official post read on 'X' (formerly Twitter.) "Major Baltimore traffic alert: Avoid I-695 southeast corridor. I-695 Key Bridge collapsed due to a ship strike. Active scene. Use I-95 or I-895," a separate post on traffic instructions read.

Baltimore bridge collapse video surfaces online

A video of the incident caught on camera is also going viral on social media. The nearly 30-second video captures the moment a large vessel hit the bridge, causing it to collapse into the river. The impact also triggered a massive fire on the ship, the video showed.

The ship, reportedly a cargo vessel, is seen hitting one of the supporting pillars of the bridge, causing the accident.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr said that emergency personnel were responding and rescue efforts were underway.

'Developing mass casualty' event

As of now, at least seven people are believed to have been struck underwater. The officials said that the rescue efforts were underway.

It was immediately unclear as to how many people had fallen into the river following the incident.

Kevin Cartwright, the director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, said around 3 am (about an hour ago) that the collapse was a "developing mass casualty event."

This is a dire emergency, he said.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge opened in 1977.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Authorities said no to alternate rescue tunnel

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

Natural calamities pushed disaster damages above $100 billion in 2023

Sri Lanka's economy records 4.5% growth in fourth quarter of 2023

Pak govt to 'vigorously' seek US waiver for Iran pipeline project: Minister

Israel intensifies air strikes on Hamas, operations in hospital compound

US election: Texas man runs for President as 'Literally Anybody Else'

Topics : United States BS Web Reports Bridge Accidents cargo ships

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon