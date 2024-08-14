Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Bangladesh in limbo: A country of 170 mn, where students run the streets

Bangladesh in limbo: A country of 170 mn, where students run the streets

One female student, who looked no older than 16, tried to ease traffic on a busy street with the zeal of an overachiever, shouting what were more pleas than orders to ever bhaiya, Bengali for brother

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus (centre) with Hindu community members at the famous Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka on Tuesday. Yunus has urged the people to ‘exercise patience’ before judging his government’s role | PHOTO: PTI

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus (centre) with Hindu community members at the famous Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka on Tuesday. Yunus has urged the people to ‘exercise patience’ before judging his government’s role | PHOTO: PTI

NYT Dhaka
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mujib Mashal & Saif Hasnat

The two black VIP vehicles, their hoods adorned with Bangladesh’s national flag according to state protocol, idled late one recent evening in a ground-floor parking lot at the University of Dhaka.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The cars were waiting for two students, both 26. Just a week before, they were hounded leaders of a youth-driven popular uprising against the country’s seemingly unbreakable prime minister. Now, after her astonishing ouster, the two are cabinet ministers in the country’s interim government.

Inside the parking lot, young women and men milled around these unlikeliest of government officials, asking questions and posing for selfies. On a pillar at the entrance, spray-painted graffiti declared the moment: “Revolut­ion is not a dinner party.”

Outside, the streets of this country of 170 million people are run by students.

After overcoming a deadly crackdown and toppling Bangladesh’s iron-fisted leader, Sheikh Hasina, the student protesters are now seeking to set a new course for a nation born in bloody rupture five decades ago.

More From This Section

US, US flag

US producer inflation slows in July amid signs of pricing power diminishing

Samsung

Samsung Electronics' main SK union to strike over pay from Thursday

Chinese economy

China bank lending tumbles more than expected on tepid credit demand

Boeing

Moody's, S&P doubt of Boeing hitting year-end production targets in 2024

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK pay growth slowest in nearly 2 years, surprise fall in unemployment


Hasina’s power had grown so all-consuming that her departure triggered a near-total collapse of the state. A wave of violence, including revenge killings and arson, persisted after her departure, with the country’s long-persecuted Hindu minority, in particular, gripped with fear. Almost all of the country’s police officers went into hiding, afraid of reprisals for the force’s role in the deaths of hundreds of young protesters. Students are managing traffic in Dhaka, the congested capital city — checking licenses and reminding people to use helmets. In some roundabouts, the punishments they are doling out to rule breakers are straight out of the classroom:  An hour of standing for a wrong turn, 30 minutes for not wearing a seatbelt.

One female student, who looked no older than 16, tried to ease traffic on a busy street with the zeal of an overachiever, shouting what were more pleas than orders to every  bhaiya, Bengali for brother.

A car carrying New York Times journalists was stopped by a boy who looked no older than 12. He asked to see a driver’s license.

In another corner of the city where some of the worst violence had taken place, Salman Khan, 17, and two other students manned a roundabout, occasionally pulling aside the fanciest of cars. What exactly were they looking for?

“Black money, black money,”  Khan said, explaining that many of  Hasina’s senior officials were on the run. 

Guiding the students who now run this country is a very different figure: the 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. He is gambling his storied legacy as a helper of the poor to be the interim leader of a nation in disarray. But he has accepted the mantle of handpicked grandfatherly figure for what the students describe as “generatio­nal transformation.” “I’m doing this because this is what the youth of the country wanted, and I wanted to help them to do it,” Yunus said over the weekend in a briefing with reporters. “It’s not my dream, it’s their dream.”

Nahid Islam, a key student protest leader who said he had been blindfolded and tortured by security forces, described  imme­nse pressure that had now fallen on the movement, “even though we weren’t prepared for it.”

Also Read

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

Bangladesh's inflation spikes 12-year high to 11.66% in July amid protests

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Centre allows power exporters to sell their electricity back in India

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's ousted PM Sheikh Hasina to face trial on murder charges

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

Indian FMCG enterprises resume operations in violence-hit Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina

Want justice: Former Bangladesh PM Hasina in her 1st post-ouster statement

Topics : Bangladesh Students Sheikh Hasina

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon