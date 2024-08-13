Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Want justice: Former Bangladesh PM Hasina in her 1st post-ouster statement

Want justice: Former Bangladesh PM Hasina in her 1st post-ouster statement

In first comment after ouster, she says those involved in Bangladesh violence should be investigated

Sheikh Hasina

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, on Tuesday, released her first statement after stepping down from her post.

Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy releases a statement on behalf of Sheikh Hasina on his social media handle X.

In first comment after ouster, she says those involved in Bangladesh violence should be investigated.

"Since last July, many fresh lives have been lost due to vandalism, arson and violence in the name of agitation. Students, teachers, policemen, women policemen, journalists, cultural workers, working people, Awami League and allied organisations leaders, workers, passers-by and employees of various institutions who have died due to terrorist attacks, I am condoling and praying for the repose of their souls. My condolences to those like me who are living with the pain of losing a loved one. I demand that those involved in these killings and vandalism be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished accordingly." read the translated version of her message in Bengali.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She urged the people to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15 to mark Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassination anniversary. "...I appeal to you to observe the National Mourning Day on 15th August with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the salvation of all souls by offering floral garlands and praying at Bangabandhu Bhaban," said Sheikh Hasina.

"Brothers and sisters, on August 15, 1975, the President of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was brutally assassinated. I have deep respect for him. At the same time my mother Begum Fazilatunnessa, my three brothers freedom fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal, freedom fighter Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal, Kamal and Jamal's newlywed bride Sultana Kamal and Rozi Jamal, my younger brother who was only 10 years old brutally killed Sheikh Russell. My only uncle brutally killed freedom fighter Sheikh Nasser, President's Military Secretary Brigadier Jamil Uddin, Police Officer Siddiqur Rahman," she said.

Sheikh Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India last week after widespread protests erupted against her government due to a controversial job quota system.

 

Also Read

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

How assets, vehicles at Bangladesh's 'Setu Bhaban' were reduced to ashes

Sheikh Hasina

Murder case filed against former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, six others

Sheikh Hasina

Murder case filed against Bangladesh's ousted PM Hasina, six others

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina's stay won't impact India-Bangladesh ties, say officials

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Resignations of Bangladeshi officials close to Hasina are legal: Yunus

Topics : Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh protests

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon