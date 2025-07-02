Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to 6 mths in jail in contempt case

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Bangladesh's deposed prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has been sentenced to six months in jail in connection with a contempt of court case by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.
 
The verdict against Hasina was issued by a three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder. The tribunal also sentenced Shakil Akand Bulbul of Gobindaganj in Gaibandha to two months in prison. 
This is the first time that the ousted Awami League leader has been sentenced in a case since she left office last year and fled the country. Hasina's nearly 16-year Awami League regime was toppled by a student-led protest on August 5, forcing her to flee and take refuge in India. While Hasina is in India, her ministers and several party leaders are behind bars or on the run at home and abroad since the fall of her government.
 
 
The ruling comes days after Bangladesh's crime tribunal removed the state-appointed counsel for Sheikh Hasina after a controversy erupted over his previous demand for her execution. The counsel was removed after his Facebook post from last year resurfaced, leading to his removal. Aminul Gani Titu, her former counsel, acknowledged the execution demand made by him; however, he claimed that had he been allowed to carry on his task, he would have done it professionally. Hasina was accused of mass killings during July-August 2024 and enforced disappearances. 
 
She, along with two other officials, was previously charged with 'crimes against humanity' by Bangladeshi prosecutors for their alleged roles during the mass protests in July 2024. 
   

Topics : Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

