Home / World News / Bangladesh to hold next parliamentary polls in February 2026: Yunus

Bangladesh to hold next parliamentary polls in February 2026: Yunus

Yunus made the comments during a televised address to the nation on the first anniversary of last year's student-led protest movement

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Earlier, general elections in Bangladesh were scheduled for the first half of April next year. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday announced that the next parliamentary election will be held in February next year.

Yunus made the comments during a televised address to the nation on the first anniversary of last year's student-led protest movement, dubbed the "July Uprising", that toppled longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"On behalf of the interim government, I will send a letter to the chief election commissioner requesting that the Election Commission hold the national election in February 2026, before the upcoming Ramzan," Yunus said while addressing the nation.

The month of Ramzan is set to begin on February 17 or 18 next year.

 

Earlier, general elections in Bangladesh were scheduled for the first half of April next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Muhammad Yunus Bangladesh election Sheikh Hasina

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

