Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / 37 people killed, several injured in two bus accidents in Pakistan

37 people killed, several injured in two bus accidents in Pakistan

The first accident occurred when a bus carrying 70 people, bringing Shia pilgrims back from Iran to Punjab province

Bus crash

Representative Image: According to District Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Humaira Baloch, a rescue operation is being conducted. Image: Shutter Stock

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 37 people, including 11 pilgrims, were killed and several others injured in two separate bus accidents in Pakistan on Sunday.
The first accident occurred when a bus carrying 70 people, bringing Shia pilgrims back from Iran to Punjab province, veered off the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan province.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Makran Coastal Highway is a 653 km national highway that extends along Pakistan's Arabian Sea coast from Karachi in Sindh province to Gwadar in Balochistan province.
Most of the passengers were from Lahore or Gujranwala, according to police sources. About 35 people were injured in the accident.
According to District Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Humaira Baloch, a rescue operation is being conducted.
In the second accident, 26 people were killed when a bus carrying 35 people fell into a ditch in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Qamar Nadeem of Edhi Foundation, which runs the largest private ambulance service, said.

More From This Section

arrest

Bangladesh's former textile and jute minister Golam Dastagir held in Dhaka

Misinformation

Merely stating facts not enough to overcome misinformation: Study

Hezbollah, Middle East, Israel, Lebanon

Israelis stage airstrikes in Lebanon, Hezbollah responds with drone attack

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel declares emergency for next 48 hrs amid rising tensions with Lebanon

Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef declines due to climate change; little time to save it

So far, 26 people have been confirmed dead and three injured, he told PTI.
According to the sources, the cause of the accident which occurred in a mountainous area is not yet known.
Residents are retrieving the bodies from the bus, while the police and the rescue teams are on their way to the site of the incident.
Deputy Commissioner Sadhanoti, Umar Farooq, stated that the deceased include children, women, and men, all of whom were from the Sadhanoti district.
The accidents come just days after another bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims met with an accident in Iran, leaving 35 dead and 15 injured.

Also Read

Pakistan flag

Pak flies home injured and bodies of 28 pilgrims killed in Iran bus crash

Pakistan flag

Pak to experiment by redesigning currency notes made of polymer plastic

Pakistan flag

Pak seeks $4 bn loan from West Asian banks to meet financial obligations

Shehbaz Sharif

Decoded: Buna-Raast connectivity project between Pakistan-Arab world

Pakistan flag

Making good progress with IMF to get board approval: Pak finance minister

Topics : Pakistan Balochistan Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon