close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

Biden to address US on response to Hamas' attacks, Russia-Ukraine war

This speech will be delivered from the Oval Office at 8:00pm ET, she said. Biden was on his way back from Israel when the White House issued the statement

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 8:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US President Joe Biden, a day after his return from Israel, would deliver a prime time address to the nation on Thursday to state the country's stand on the Hamas' attacks against Israel and Russia-Ukraine war, the White House said Wednesday.
Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss our response to Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia's ongoing brutal war against Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
This speech will be delivered from the Oval Office at 8:00pm ET, she said. Biden was on his way back from Israel when the White House issued the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18 amid conflict

Israel's envoy to UN labels Hamas as 'terror organisation like no other'

Troops hurt after three drones attack US bases in Iraq as tensions flare

Tesla misses margin estimates amid price cuts, sticks to production goal

Egypt allowed to deliver aid to Gaza as doctors struggle to treat victims

Meta to roll out broadcast channels to Facebook, Messenger after WhatsApp

Topics : Joe Biden United States Hamas Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Navratri 2023 Day 4Airtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon