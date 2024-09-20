Business Standard
Biden to meet Zelenskyy next week, discuss war situation: White House

Ukrainian President expects to discuss the details of this plan and the US' support for Ukraine in its right to freedom

Representative Image: Zelenskyy will meet with US President Joe Biden to present the Plan for Victory. (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

US President Joe Biden will meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on September 26, the White House has announced. Zelenskyy will also meet US Vice President Kamala Harris.
During the meeting, the leaders will discuss the state of war between Russia and Ukraine, including Kyiv's strategy planning and the US' support for Ukraine's defence against Russia amid the ongoing war.
In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "On Thursday, September 26, President Biden will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine at the White House. Vice President Harris will also meet separately with President Zelenskyy at the White House."
 
"The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine's strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. The President and Vice President will emphasize their unshakeable commitment to stand with Ukraine until it prevails in this war," she added.
During his meeting with Biden, Zelenskyy will present Ukraine's Plan for Victory. The Ukrainian President expects to discuss the details of this plan and the US' support for Ukraine in its right to freedom. He will address the United Nations General Assembly and meet world leaders on the sidelines of UNGA.
In a statement, the Ukrainian President's Office stated, "Next week, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States. The President of Ukraine will address the UN General Assembly and meet with representatives of American defense and energy companies, and the Ukrainian community. The Head of State will hold bilateral negotiations with leaders of countries and international organizations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly."

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Joe Biden to present the Plan for Victory. The President of Ukraine expects to discuss the details of this plan as well as the United States' support for Ukraine in its fight for freedom," it added.
During his visit, Ukraine's President will meet representatives of the US Congress from both parties and former US President Donald Trump.
It is pertinent to note that the US has been providing assistance to Ukraine since its war with Russia began in 2022. The United States has also imposed sanctions on Russia.
Earlier this month, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that Biden will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his counterpart from Ukraine, this month, and that Washington is preparing a "substantial" round of further help for Kyiv.
"I do think we need a comprehensive strategy for success in this war, and that is what President Zelenskyy says he is bringing," Sullivan said.
Notably, Sullivan delivered his remarks via videolink at the Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv, Al Jazeera reported.
"So we are very much looking forward to sitting down and talking that through, and President Biden is eager for that conversation," he said.
Sullivan said that the recent events in the region are of "unique concern." In addition, the White House advisor stated that Biden is attempting to place Ukraine in the "best possible position to prevail" in his remaining months in office, Al Jazeera reported. Notably, Biden is not running for reelection, and his tenure expires in January.
"President Zelenskyy has said that ultimately this war has to end through negotiations, and we need them to be strong in those negotiations," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

