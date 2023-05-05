close

Bilawal must give answer on atrocities on minorities in Pak: AISC Chair

AISC Chairman Naseeruddin Chishti asked Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to comment on recent killings of minorities, in latest incident of which 8 teachers were shot dead

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Pakistan flag

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
All India Sajjadanashin Council Chairman Naseeruddin Chishti on Friday asked Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to comment on the recent killings of minorities in Pakistan, in the latest incident of which eight teachers were shot dead.

Bhutto-Zardari is in Goa to attend the foreign ministers' meeting at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave.

Chishti condemned atrocities against minorities in the neighbouring nation and said the Pakistan minister should set his house in order before asking others to do so.

Bhutto-Zardari has been critical of minority violence in India, blaming Hindutva ideology of the present government for it.

"Don't teach others what you can't do yourself. This goes for foreign affairs Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto. He should first answer on the recent killings of minorities in Pak. We strongly condemn the atrocities committed against minorities," Chishti said.

Eight school teachers were killed on Thursday in two separate incidents of targeted shootings in Pakistan's restive northwestern tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, in a possible case of sectarian violence.

"We often read news about Hindus being forcibly asked to convert religion. I am not alone in asking the Pakistan government to ensure the safety and security of minorities and destroy terrorism flourishing on its soil, this is the demand of the entire world," said the successor of Ajmer Dargah Dewan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Terrorsim

First Published: May 05 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

