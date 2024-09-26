Business Standard
Home / World News / Blackstone confirms $13 bn investment in Britain for AI data centre

Blackstone confirms $13 bn investment in Britain for AI data centre

Previous plans for the site fell through when UK startup Britishvolt collapsed last year, in a blow to the country's hopes of building a home-grown battery industry

Blackstone Inc, Blackstone deal

In April, Blackstone had proposed constructing the "hyperscale" data centre on a derelict site in Blyth, Northumberland, that had previously been earmarked for a major electric vehicle battery factory Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US private equity firm Blackstone has confirmed a 10 billion pound investment for an artificial intelligence data centre in northeast England, the British prime minister's office said on Wednesday.
 
Construction of the AI data centre next year will create 4,000 jobs, including 1,200 roles dedicated to the construction of the site, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said during his visit in New York.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Energy-intensive data centres have become a rare growth area for commercial landlords like Blackstone, as investors have been roiled by tumbling prices of other assets such as emptying post-pandemic offices.
 
 
In April, Blackstone had proposed constructing the "hyperscale" data centre on a derelict site in Blyth, Northumberland, that had previously been earmarked for a major electric vehicle battery factory.
 
Jon Gray, president and chief operating officer of Blackstone, confirmed the investment and its economic impact.
Previous plans for the site fell through when UK startup Britishvolt collapsed last year, in a blow to the country's hopes of building a home-grown battery industry.
 

More From This Section

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

At least 25 killed in days of clashes between Shiites, Sunni Muslims in Pak

israel air strike

Know about growing conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Labour Party members deal blow to Starmer day after his appeal for unity

china Flag, China

China considers injecting $142 bn into major banks to support its economy

US flag, US, united states

US, allies call for 'immediate' 21-day ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah

As part of the new agreement, Blackstone will also contribute 110 million pounds to a local fund aimed at boosting skills training and improving transportation infrastructure in Blyth, the prime minister's office added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Equity

Indian equity funds' cash holdings at 5-yr high on caution over valuations

CJ George, Geojit Financial Services

'Discount broking space getting overcrowded; Sensex can hit 100,000'

Premiumather

Ather Energy promoters Tarun Mehta, Swapnil Jain set to drive stake 6-7% up

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank to issue Rs 3,200 cr of equity shares on preferential basis

market, markets, stock market, stock, stocks rise, stock rally

Motilal Oswal Financial bonus issue plan buzz: Stock up 5%, hits record high

Topics : equity broking Blackstone artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon