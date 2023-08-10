Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65688.18 -307.63
Nifty (-0.46%)
19543.10 -89.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38007.60 -29.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5368.60 -27.90
Nifty Bank (-0.76%)
44541.80 -338.90
Heatmap

Blackstone raises record $7 bn to finance clean energy push: Report

The Blackstone Green Private Credit Fund III surpassed its $6 billion goal

Blackstone

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Dawn Lim

Blackstone Inc. raised $7.1 billion for a fund to finance solar companies, electric car parts makers and technology to cut carbon emissions. 
 
The Blackstone Green Private Credit Fund III surpassed its $6 billion goal. This marks the firm’s biggest stockpile for a bet that the economy will rely less on oil and gas — and that companies behind the shift to lower-carbon sources will need financing.

Blackstone’s clean-energy arsenal also broadcasts its ambitions to build up its lending business as banks retreat under new regulations. 

While the firm under Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman is best known for buyouts, it’s evolved into a major source of financing. Nearly a third of its $1 trillion of assets are dedicated to credit.  

President and CEO-heir apparent Jon Gray has asked dealmakers to mobilize around big themes and fast-growing parts of the economy to keep that money machine going. The fund is Blackstone’s first lending pool with the formal mandate to profit from a shift to alternative energy sources.

Also Read

President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

India can achieve energy independence by 2047, says US Energy Dept study

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

Alibaba Group Holding's revenue beat estimates in first step of comeback

'Developed nations overconsuming carbon budget; too little left for others'

Sri Lanka now offers many opportunities to Indian investors: Lankan FM

US inflation rises to 3.2% rate, but underlying measures remain mild

Pakistan International Airlines may suffer Rs 11200 crore loss in 2023: CEO


Key Blackstone funds swore off backing oil and gas exploration and production in 2022, capping off a yearslong retreat after returns for some energy bets see-sawed. 

Blackstone has readied a target to invest $100 billion on a wide-ranging category of companies poised to grow with the rise of alternative energy sources.

The world’s largest alternative asset manager is taking the opposite view from rivals and hedge funds wagering that they can keep making money from oil in the long term. Blackstone’s growing presence in green energy threatens to put it in the crosshairs of ESG critics that accuse money managers of advancing “woke” capitalism.  

“The capital needs for the energy transition are immense,” said Robert Horn, who oversees the credit arm focused on renewable companies and related plays. “This is an opportunity to use our capital and resources to try to transform big areas of the economy and make attractive returns for our investors.”  

The Blackstone veteran personifies that transformation. Horn, 41, was formerly the co-head of the firm’s energy lending arm, which Blackstone rebranded last year as a “sustainable resources platform” to reflect that focus. 

He said the platform has the capacity to pair Blackstone’s borrowers with other portfolio companies, which include everything from operators of power-hungry data centers to urban warehouses.

In recent years, the firm provided Altus Power with investment-grade debt and preferred equity and connected the solar power company to a Blackstone-backed warehouse operator. The pair kickstarted solar projects across New Jersey.

US policies will work in Blackstone’s favor as it doles out $7.1 billion for a new round of lending. The Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed last year will provide incentives for electric carmakers and other renewable energy companies over the next decade. 

The programs provide “10 years of certainty,” Horn said. “The underlying favorable economics are allowing the sectors to win.”

Topics : Blackstone clean energy

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedIndependence Day 2023Mercedes Benz GLC LaunchedUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon