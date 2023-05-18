close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Blackstone to pay up to $550 million to acquire diamond grading firm IGI

Blackstone, the world's largest private equity firm is likely to sign an agreement with Fosun and IGI's other shareholders by the end of this week

BS Web Team New Delhi
Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc.

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Blackstone is ready to buy International Gemological Institute (IGI), the biggest independent diamond-grading company in the world, The Economic Times (ET) reports. The company is owned by China Fosun International, the Lorie family that founded the company, and various other small shareholders.
Citing people aware of the details of the deal, the newspaper reported that the transaction is likely to be finalised at an enterprise value of $500-550 million. IGI owes its lenders $150 million.

Blackstone, the world's largest private equity firm is likely to sign an agreement with Fosun and IGI's other shareholders by the end of this week, the report added.
IGI was established in 1975 and it grades diamonds on their quality and provides certifications based on its assessment.

IGI certifications are recognised around the world. Notably, India is the world's biggest cutting and polishing hub and accounts for 90 per cent of stones sold globally, primarily from Surat, Gujarat.
Given the situation around the Russia-Ukraine war, diamonds mined in Russia are likely to face G7 sanctions as Nato countries look to stifle Russia economically.

Also Read

We have no exposure to troubled banks in the US: Blackstone-backed Mphasis

Apax Funds to buy stake in travel tech firm IBS Software from Blackstone

Blackstone group entity gets Delhi High Court relief in income tax case

US sanctions on Russian diamonds: Surat industry stares at 25% job loss

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

Myanmar military imported $1 billion in weapons since 2021 coup: UN expert

Euro's use in international payments at 3-year low, Yuan's at 5 month high

Russian conduct unchanged with Western warships in east Med: US commander

US debt limit: There's 'work to do', says Biden as he heads to Japan

Iran-IAEA cooperation continuing, no 'plunge' in inspections: Nuclear chief


IGI manages 20 laboratories around the world that grade and certifies finished jewellery, natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and other precious stones.
Moreover, IGI also operates 14 schools that train professionals for the diamond industry. India is one of the biggest markets for IGI.

Previously, in 2018, China's Fosun International had acquired an 80 per cent stake in IGI's business taking control from the founders, the Lorie family of Belgium.
Topics : Blackstone Group Blackstone India diamonds Diamond industry diamonds investment BS Web Reports

First Published: May 18 2023 | 9:34 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

Weekly Expiry: Will Nifty hold 18,200 level at close today?

Nifty50, nifty
3 min read

Stakeholder consultation for next phase of Delhi EV policy on May 24

electric vehicle
1 min read

Russian conduct unchanged with Western warships in east Med: US commander

US Navy
3 min read

US debt limit: There's 'work to do', says Biden as he heads to Japan

Joe Biden
5 min read

Iran-IAEA cooperation continuing, no 'plunge' in inspections: Nuclear chief

Iran
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Not stepping down as Tesla CEO, company will start advertising soon: Musk

Elon Musk, Tesla
3 min read

Prince Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase with paparazzi in NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel, House of Windsor,Markle,Prince Harry,Carriage,Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,Meghan Markle,Movie, TV Production & Distribution,actress,Archbishop,Prince,David Conner,George's Hall,Kensington Palace,Queen,Cas
2 min read

How US banks, Fed are prepping for default and the chaos which might follow

Jerome Powell
6 min read

Countries need to integrate climate change in regional, global plans

Health, healthcare
4 min read

US approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Tahawwur Rana
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon