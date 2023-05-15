Apax Funds to buy stake in travel tech firm IBS Software from Blackstone



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close end of Q2 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (Apax) said it has reached a definitive agreement to invest about $450 million to acquire a significant minority stake from Blackstone in IBS Software, a leading provider of modern Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to the global travel and logistics industry, from Blackstone. Following the transaction, Apax will partner closely with IBS Software’s founder and executive chairman, V K Mathews, who will remain the majority shareholder.



Founded in 1997, IBS Software provides SaaS solutions that power mission-critical operations at the world’s leading aviation, tour and cruise, hospitality and logistics companies. The firm is backed by a team of 4,000 professionals across the world with more than 25 years of deep domain expertise. “We're entering a new phase in our mission to transform how travel companies operate in a digital world,” said Mathews of IBS Software. “This investment is an endorsement of our strategy and our commitment and contribution to the industry, and we have a shared vision with Apax for the future of the business.”



Jason Wright, Partner, Apax said that over the last two decades, IBS Software has invested in products, innovation, and culture, while continuing to scale the business. “We believe there is tremendous growth potential ahead and look forward to leveraging our software experience to help IBS Software become a world leader in travel and logistics software,” said Wright. Anand Krishnan, chief executive officer of IBS Software said Apax has deep experience in partnering with leading SaaS providers and will be a strategic partner for IBS Software as the company embarks on a new phase of growth.

J.P. Morgan is acting as financial advisor to IBS Software and Blackstone, Drew & Napier LLC is acting as legal counsel to IBS Software and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as legal counsel to Blackstone. Amit Dixit, head of Asia Private Equity, Blackstone, said that value creation at IBS Software demonstrates Blackstone’s business-building approach to investing and reinforces its conviction in technology as a sectoral theme.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel and Jefferies LLC is acting as financial advisor to Apax.