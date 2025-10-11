Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
France's re-appointed PM Lecornu calls for calm amid political chaos

France's re-appointed PM Lecornu calls for calm amid political chaos

His appointment is seen as Macron's last chance to reinvigorate his second term, which runs until 2027

Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

France's newly re-appointed prime minister acknowledged Saturday that there weren't a lot of candidates for his job and that he might not last long in the post given the country's deep political divides.

Sebastien Lecornu, renamed by President Emmanuel Macron late Friday after a week of political chaos, called for calm and for the support of political parties to produce a budget for the European Union's No. 2 economy before looming deadlines.

His appointment is seen as Macron's last chance to reinvigorate his second term, which runs until 2027. His centrist camp lacks a majority in the National Assembly and he is facing increasing criticism even within its ranks.

 

But rivals from far right to far left slammed Macron's decision to rename Lecornu, France's fourth prime minister in barely a year. France is struggling with mounting economic challenges and ballooning debt, and the political crisis is aggravating its troubles and raising alarm across the European Union.

I don't think there were a lot of candidates," Lecornu told reporters Saturday during a visit to a police station in the Paris suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses.

Lecornu, who resigned Monday after just a month on the job, said he agreed to come back because of the urgent need to find financial solutions for France. But he said he would only stay as long as "conditions are met," and seemed to acknowledge the risk that he could be brought down in a no-confidence vote by the fractured parliament.

"Either political forces help me and we accompany each other ... or they won't," he said.

He wouldn't say when he expects to form a new government or who could be in it, but has said it wouldn't include anyone angling for the 2027 presidential election. He didn't address opposition demands to scrap a contentious law raising the retirement age.

Over the past year, Macron's successive minority governments have collapsed in quick succession, leaving France mired in political paralysis as it faces a debt crisis that has worried markets and EU partners, and a growing poverty rate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Politics News France Emmanuel Macron

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

