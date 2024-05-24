Business Standard
Bodies of 3 more hostages recovered overnight from Gaza, says Israel army

The announcement comes less than a week after the army said it found the bodies of three other Israeli hostages killed on October 7

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel’s goal of eliminating it as a military threat.

Representational image. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Tel Aviv (Israel)
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The bodies of three more hostages killed on October 7 were recovered overnight from Gaza, Israel's army said on Friday.
The bodies of Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez were found and their families have been notified. The army said they were killed on the day of the attack at the Mefalsim intersection and their bodies were taken to Gaza.
The announcement comes less than a week after the army said it found the bodies of three other Israeli hostages killed on October 7.
Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and abducted around 250 others in the October 7 attack. Around half of those hostages have since been freed, most in swaps for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel during a weeklong cease-fire in November.
Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza conflict Israel-Palestine israel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 2:26 PM IST


