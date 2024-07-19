Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Boeing guilty plea in crash case delayed as US Justice Dept finalises deal

The plea agreement will allow Boeing to avoid a criminal trial after the Justice Department determined that the company breached a 2021 deferred-prosecution agreement over two fatal crashes

Boeing

Earlier this month, Boeing agreed in principle to plead guilty to the fraud charge. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Madlin Mekelburg


US prosecutors said they need more time to finalise an agreement with Boeing Co. in which the planemaker will plead guilty to criminal conspiracy in connection with two fatal crashes of its 737 Max jetliner.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
While the parties have made “substantial progress” towards finishing the deal, prosecutors said in a Thursday court filing that next Wednesday is the earliest they will be able to file a final draft. The government had planned to submit the deal to a federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, this week for approval.

Earlier this month, Boeing agreed in principle to plead guilty to the fraud charge. Under the pact, the company faces additional criminal fines and will install a corporate monitor. It will also be required to spend at least $455 million to bolster its compliance and safety programs over the next three years. 

The plea agreement will allow Boeing to avoid a criminal trial after the Justice Department determined that the company breached a 2021 deferred-prosecution agreement over two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, which killed a combined 346 people. The DOJ had concluded Boeing failed to meet a requirement of that accord to implement an effective compliance program to prevent and detect violations of US fraud laws.

Families of the crash victims, who fought unsuccessfully to unwind the deferred-prosecution agreement, have filed a notice with the court indicating they plan to object to the terms of the latest deal.

The case is US v. Boeing, 21-cr-005, US District Court, Northern District of Texas (Fort Worth).

More From This Section

Biden expected to make major announcement about his re-election bid

US elections: Republicans confident of Trump's win as Biden faces pressure

France's new lawmakers set to pick a speaker as political turmoil persists

US appeals court blocks implementation of Biden's student debt relief plan

University of California bans political statements on its online homepages



Also Read

Boeing case puts focus on plea agreements involving corporate defendants

Boeing's Washington factory workers pass strike sanction vote, says union

Sunita Williams sends her 1st message to Earth; know all about her mission

Boeing plea deal: Manufacturer has long road ahead to regain public trust

Boeing begins long-delayed 777-9 certification flight testing with US FAA

Topics : Boeing Boeing crash Aviation industry Airbus Boeing US government US Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon