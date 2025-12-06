Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 08:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bolsonaro's son to run for Brazil presidency in 2026 after father's jailing

Bolsonaro's son to run for Brazil presidency in 2026 after father's jailing

Bolsonaro was arrested last month and began serving a 27-year prison sentence after being convicted of attempting a coup

Flavio Bolsonaro

Flvio Bolsonaro was elected senator in 2018 for an eight-year term, following a career as a state legislator in Rio de Janeiro | Image: Reuters

AP Sao Paulo
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brazilian Senetor Flvio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, said Friday that his father decided he should represent their political group and run for president in 2026.

Bolsonaro was arrested last month and began serving a 27-year prison sentence after being convicted of attempting a coup. The far right leader has already been barred from running for office until 2030 as part of a separate process against him.

"It is with great responsibility that I confirm the decision of Brazil's greatest political and moral leader, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, to entrust me with the mission of continuing our national project," Flvio Bolsonaro wrote on X.

 

The office of Sen. Bolsonaro confirmed to The Associated Press that he will challenge President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, who is running for a fourth nonconsecutive term, as the candidate of Bolsonaro's Liberal Party. The office also said Flvio Bolsonaro visited his father in prison on Tuesday.

Flvio Bolsonaro was elected senator in 2018 for an eight-year term, following a career as a state legislator in Rio de Janeiro. The politician was at the centre of allegations of embezzlement of public funds involving the family's political offices. Prosecutors charged him, but the case was dismissed by the courts. The senator has denied any wrongdoing.

Many politicians in Brazil viewed Sao Paulo Gov. Tarcsio de Freitas, a former member of Jair Bolsonaro's cabinet, as the natural successor. However, he faced resistance from Bolsonaro's inner circle, which has also considered his son, Flvio Bolsonaro, as a presidential option.

Opinion polls have shown that Bolsonaro remains central to Brazil's polarised landscape. Even behind bars, he could determine who carries his coalition's flag into the 2026 election. Observers say that to become a competitive contender against Lula, any opposition candidate must first secure the crucial electoral base and explicit support of far-right leader Bolsonaro.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

