Britain unveils $1.2 bn strategy to boost semiconductor chip industry

Britain unveiled its long-awaited semiconductor strategy, catching up with similar efforts by Western allies seeking to reduce reliance on Asian production of computer chips

AP London
semiconductor

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
Britain's government unveiled its long-awaited semiconductor strategy on Friday, catching up with similar efforts by Western allies seeking to reduce reliance on Asian production of the computer chips that are essential to modern life.

Under UK plan, the country's semiconductor industry will get up to 1 billion pounds (USD 1.2 billion) in government investment over the next decade. The amount is dwarfed by the US Chips Act, which provides USD 52 billion in government incentives, and the European Union's 43 billion euro (USD 46 billion) chip programme.

The money provided by the British government will be focused on research and development, design and intellectual property and on cutting-edge compound semiconductors. The first 200 million pounds will be provided between 2023 and 2025.

Our new strategy focuses our efforts on where our strengths lie, in areas like research and design, so we can build our competitive edge on the global stage," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

The strategy is aimed at boosting the domestic chip industry, as well as alleviating supply chain disruption and protecting Britain's national security.

Semiconductors tiny computer chips control everything from cars and smartphones to washing machines and medical devices. Most of the world's advanced chips are produced in Asia, especially Taiwan and South Korea, a vulnerability that was exposed during the coronavirus pandemic when supply lines were scrambled, leading to extended shortages of manufactured products.

Sunak, who's in Japan for the summit of the Group of Seven major economies, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signed a semiconductor partnership Thursday to improve the supply chain for the components.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : semiconductor Britain

First Published: May 19 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

