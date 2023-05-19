close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty's fortunes take a hit in new rich list analysis

For decades a simple mantra ensured harmony within the Hinduja household: Everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone', the rich list said

Press Trust of India London
Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy

Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murthy | Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty, who made their UK rich list debut last year, lost around GBP 201 million since then as a result of a drop in the value of Murty's shares in Infosys, according to a media report on Friday.

The couple has slipped from 222nd position in 2022 to 275th in this year's tally with an estimated wealth of GBP 529 million, largely attributed to the Indian software firm co-founded by Murty's father Narayana Murthy, claimed "The Sunday Times Rich List" 2023.

The couple's most valuable asset has long been a shareholding in Infosys, an Indian IT giant set up by Murty's father, the rich list analysis said. Over the past year, their wealth has fallen by more than half a million pounds a day. When the pair made their debut on the Rich List 12 months ago, this stake was worth about GBP 690 million. Since then Infosys' shares have plummeted owing to lower revenues from its banking, tech and other clients, it noted.

The annual compilation of Britain's wealthiest families is once again topped by the Indian-origin Hinduja family, who saw their wealth increase over the past year to hit GBP 35 billion the largest fortune ever recorded by the newspaper.

It comes just days after the family patriarch, Srichand P. Hinduja, passed away in London aged 87 and his brothers Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok issued a statement expressing the family's grief at his demise.

For decades a simple mantra ensured harmony within the Hinduja household: Everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone', the rich list said.

Also Read

My daughter made her husband a PM: Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law Sudha Murty

If we don't vote, we have no right to criticise, says Narayana Murthy

Coffee with BS: Meet Sudha Murty, the technocrat-turned-children's writer

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts

Pak's anti-Terrorism court grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in 3 cases

Official death toll from cyclone Mocha at least 145, says Myanmar

More than 50% of world's largest lakes are losing water: Research

Tsunami warning issued in New Caledonia after 7.7 magnitude earthquake

7.7 magnitude earthquake in far Pacific creates tsunami threat for Vanuatu

However, an eight-year courtroom battle between the children of Sri, who died earlier this week aged 87, and their three uncles laid bare tensions at the heart of this billionaire dynasty. The feud began in 2015 when Sri claimed that Gopi, 83, Prakash, 77, and Ashok, 72, tried to wrest ownership of Hinduja Bank from him. Sri had always owned the bank. Its chairman is his eldest daughter, Shanu, and its chief executive is Shanu's eldest son, Karam, it said.

The top 10 of the 2023 "Sunday Times Rich List" includes another set of India-born brothers, David and Simon Reuben, ranked fourth with a fortune estimated at around GBP 24.399 billion.

At No. 6 is NRI tycoon of ArcelorMittal steelworks Lakshmi N. Mittal with GBP 16 billion, down GBP 1 billion from last year, followed by Vedanta Resources' industrialist Anil Agarwal at No. 22 with an estimated GBP 8 billion.

Other Indian-origin billionaires on the 2023 list include textiles entrepreneur Prakash Lohia at No. 33 with an estimated GBP 5.846 billion; retail majors Mohsin and Zuber Issa at No. 40 with GBP 5.05 billion; and pharma chiefs Navin and Varsha Engineer at 61 with GBP 2.8 billion.

Also in the top 100 are leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul and family, ranked 68th with an estimated GBP 2.6 billion, and Simon, Bobby and Robin Arora at 71 with GBP 2.532 billion.

A new British Indian entry to this year's Rich List is fashion industrialist Sunder Genomal, ranked 78th with a fortune estimated at GBP 2.276 billion, with hoteliers Jasminder Singh and family regulars on the tally coming in at 89 with GBP 1.904 billion.

According to "The Sunday Times", its annual list is based on identifiable wealth including land, property, other assets such as art, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies, and excludes bank accounts to which it has no access.

Therefore, it notes, the actual size of the fortunes of the country's wealthiest could be larger than the estimated figures.

This year is the 35th such list the newspaper has released and it registers the first fall in the number of billionaires since the 2007-08 financial crisis at 171 down six from last year.

King Charles III makes his entry to the list as the new British monarch, with an estimated fortune of GBP 600 million which surpasses the wealth of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who had an estimated GBP 370 million at the time of her death in 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rishi Sunak UK rich list wealth

First Published: May 19 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India accords high importance to disaster risk reduction: Principal Secy

Hurricane Irma surges towards US; Florida evacuated
4 min read

Decide in a month appeals under senior citizen welfare law: HC to tribunal

Delhi High Court (Photo - PTI)
2 min read

Siemens board agrees to sell low voltage motors, gears biz for Rs 2,200 cr

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

RBI may cancel licence of asset reconstruction companies after I-T report

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Gail to borrow up to Rs 7,000 cr to fund Rs 10,000 cr capex plan in FY24

GAIL
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Rafale Nadal
2 min read

LIVE: SC defers survey including carbon dating of Gyanvapi Shivling

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
1 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Japan to attend G7 summit this weekend: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
4 min read

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Why Fed rate-hike pause may not be good for stocks as Wall Street hopes?

US Federal Reserve
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon